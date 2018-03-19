Narendra Modi Greets Putin, Hopes Indo-Russia Ties Will Deepen Further

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his victory in the presidential polls and expressed hope that under his leadership, the Indo-Russia strategic partnership will continue to grow from strength to strength, the External Affairs Ministry said on Monday.During the telephonic conversation, Modi told the Russian leader that he looked forward to welcoming him in India for the India-Russia Annual Summit later this year."Conveying his compliments on Putin's success, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that under Putin's leadership, the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and the Russian Federation will continue to grow from strength to strength," the ministry said in a release.Thanking the Prime Minister for the call, Putin conveyed his commitment to further strengthen India-Russia relations in all spheres, and also his good wishes for the continued progress of India.Putin, who has ruled Russia for almost two decades, received 76.66 per cent of the votes and is now set to extend his rule until at least 2024. Putin, Russia's longest-serving leader since Joseph Stalin, appeared to rule out remaining president for life.