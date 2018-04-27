Narendra Modi in China LIVE: PM Pitches for Regular Informal Meets, Invites Xi Jinping for 2019 Visit

On his part, President Xi Jinping said India and China have established closer partnership and made positive progress in recent years. "In the past five years, we have achieved a lot. We have met each other on many occasions," Xi said. The Chinese president said he believes in future and they could meet in format like this from time to time. "I look forward to in-depth communication with your excellency, and ensure we can build common understanding and help to take the China-India relationship to the next level," he told PM Modi.
Event Highlights
- Modi, Xi Hold Delegation-Level Talks
- Why Here and Why Now? Xi Explains
- PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping at Hubei Museum
- Chinese Media on Modi-Xi Meet
- No Talks on India-Nepal-China Corridor
- Comparisons with Rajiv Gandhi's 1988 Trip
- Brand Ambassador Aamir Khan? China Cheers
- The Shadow of Mao Zedong
- No Pacts, No Joint Statement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the centuries old Sino-India ties, telling Chinese President Xi Jinping that the two countries have a "big opportunity" to work together for the benefit of their people and the world. During his delegation-level talks as part of an unprecedented informal summit with President Xi in the central Chinese city, Modi said such informal summits should become a tradition between the two countries.
At the delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pitched for making such informal summits a regular feature in bilateral ties and has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping for a visit to India in 2019. “I hope such informal summits become a tradition between both the countries. I'll be happy if we can have such informal summit in India in 2019.”
"The people of India feel really proud that I'm the first Prime Minister of India, for whom, you (Chinese President) have come out of the capital twice to receive me.... The five positive elements of this relationship are thought, communication, support, commitment and shared vision. These can be the basis for world peace and stability," says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding delegation-level talks, taking their informal summit forward. “We represent 40% of the global population. This is a meeting between two major world players... The economies of India and China have given shape to the global economy for 1,600 years. India and China have the responsibility to work for 40% of the world population. This means trying to successfully rid the world of many problems. To work together towards is a big opportunity for us,” says PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi during the tour of the Hubei Provincial Museum.
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Chinese President Xi Jinping at an exhibition of Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics & Treasure (Hubei Provincial Museum) #China pic.twitter.com/REIFk93qtK— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi takes potshots at PM's China visits, calls it 'no agenda' meeting
Dear PM,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2018
Saw the live TV feed of your “No Agenda” China visit.
You look tense!
A quick reminder:
1. DOKLAM
2. China Pakistan Eco Corridor passes through POK. That’s Indian territory.
India wants to hear you talk about these crucial issues.
You have our support.
First handshake between President Xi and PM Modi in Wuhan, where they will make history. Let us expect together.@narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/5Bf370Vdpn— Luo Zhaohui (@China_Amb_India) April 27, 2018
Here's a look at the traditional performance put up by artistes on PM Modi's arrival at the Hubei Provincial Museum.
#ModiXiSummit - PM Narendra Modi greeted with an art show and dance show at Wuhan, China.#LIVE UPDATES - https://t.co/FrLXNWW6K7 pic.twitter.com/bgbKU7j1Ac— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 27, 2018
PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are now being taken for a short meet-and-greet and a guided tour of the Hubei Provincial Museum, during which they would be accompanied by a handful of museum officials and translators.The museum houses a large number of state-level historic and cultural relics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The PM's motorcade has left the hotel in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province. Their first stop will be the Hubei Provincial Museum which has a large number of state-level historic and cultural relics. It will be followed by talks between the two leaders accompanied by six top officials from each side. The two leaders will have one-on-one dinner at the famous East Lake, a favourite holiday destination of China's revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.
The visit, if anything, is historic and one-of-a-kind for multiple reasons. The meeting will have no officials, no aides, and no secretaries. It is as informal as it can get. There will be no joint statement or agreed set of outcomes. Sources told News18 that while a gamut of things will be discussed, it will just be to remove misconceptions and misunderstandings. This type of a setting, according to sources, ensures that the leaders have a free, no-strings-attached conversation about how to put the vision of both countries’ future in perspective in accordance with the geopolitical environment. Such a meeting is not a first for Chinese President Xi. It was last year that he had a similar informal meet with US President Donald Trump at the latter’s Mar-a-Lago property. READ MORE
China's state media said the informal meeting between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping heralds new chapter in Sino-Indian relations. During last year's Doklam standoff, the two sides came close to war, an article in the state-run Global Times said. “It dragged Sino-Indian relations down to their lowest level since the 1962 Sino-Indian border War. Obviously, the Doklam standoff did not happen all of a sudden, but was the result of the accumulation of mistrust between the two countries," it said.
The meeting is billed as an informal, ‘heart-to-heart’ summit with no joint statement or agreement signing expected at the end. One factor which will be in focus for geopolitical concerns is the India-Nepal-China Economic Corridor. China had earlier this month proposed an India-Nepal-China economic corridor with multi-dimensional connectivity through the Himalayas as it seeks to expand its influence over the new Nepalese government headed by KP Sharma Oli, widely regarded as pro-Beijing. Back in India, however, the proposed trilateral seems to be off the priority list. Sources privy to the top leadership said that India’s focus was on ensuring bilateral relations with both nations. READ MORE
ANALYSIS | Wrong to Compare Modi-Xi Summit With Rajiv Gandhi's Historic 1988 Beijing Visit
There are similarities but it would be a terrible mistake to look at the Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping from the same prism as Rajiv Gandhi's 1988 visit.
Ahead of the informal summit between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping, China has hailed reports that India plans to appoint Bollywood star Amir Khan as brand ambassador to boost trade between the two countries. "I saw relevant reports. We all know that Amir Khan is a famous Indian actor. Many Chinese people, including myself, have watched his starring movie 'Wrestling!'," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said referring to the Khan’s movie ‘Dangal’. Some reports said that the Commerce Ministry is planning to appoint the Bollywood star as brand ambassador to promote trade ties between the two countries. Khan has become famous with 'Dangal' in China which was watched by President Xi as well. His other movie 'Secret Super Star' has also become very famous in China raking up record box office earnings.
CLICK TO READ | Mao Zedong's Wuhan Villa Complex to Act as India-China Patch-up Venue
India's concerns on BRI vis-a-vis the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are well known. India boycotted the BRI summit in May, 2017 citing China's disregard for India's sovereignty and territorial integrity as the reason.
In a pre-departure statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he and President Xi Jinping will review the developments in Sino-Indian relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.
President Xi and I will exchange views on a range of issues of bilateral and global importance. We will discuss our respective visions and priorities for national development, particularly in the context of current and future international situation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2018
We will also review the developments in India-China relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2018
Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping began their informal meetings way back in 2014 when the Chinese president was hosted by the PM at the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. They have met and interacted with each other in about a dozen international meetings since then. But the Wuhan Summit will be their "heart-to-heart" informal meeting, where no agreement will be signed nor will a joint statement be issued.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to China to hold an informal ‘heart-to-heart’ summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. A one-on-one meeting, a tour of one of the best known museums, dinner by a picturesque lake side followed by talks with top officials would mark the unprecedented summit, which is aimed at evolving consensus between the two leaders on contentious issues, including the border dispute. Modi and Xi will initially visit the Hubei Provincial Museum which has a large number of state-level historic and cultural relics. It will be followed by talks between the two leaders accompanied by six top officials from each side. The two leaders will have one-on-one dinner at the famous East Lake, a favourite holiday destination of China's revolutionary leader Mao Zedong. On Saturday, they will resume their one-on-one interaction in the morning with walks by the lake side, boat ride and wind up their talks over lunch.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting, in Wuhan, China on Friday. (PTI Photo / PIB)
It is a summit, according to the officials, to forge consensus to resolve the issues with follow up actions by officials than announcing any agreements. This is something the leaders of the two countries have never tried so far, they said. The two leaders would spend most of time interacting with each other only accompanied by translators with one-on-one conversations focussing on global, regional and bilateral issues.
The summit is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last year.
The famous East Lake where the two leaders would spend most of the time was a favourite holiday spot for Mao. The picturesque garden adjacent to the mighty Yangtze river is also where Mao used to enjoy his favourite pastime swimming. The place has iconic holiday villa of Mao, which is now a memorial where Xi is expected to take Modi round.
At the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and its surroundings, Modi was Xi's guide to introduce the essence of Gandhian thought, including his iconic Charkha where the Chinese leader, who has emerged as the powerful leader of the country with an unlimited tenure, tried his hand to operate Gandhiji's most cherished symbol.
It is now Xi's turn at Wuhan. The details of the informal summit were not disclosed but officials said it included walks by the two leaders in the East Lake where they will have a boat ride and take walks just accompanied by their translators.
In a pre-departure statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he and President Xi Jinping will review the developments in Sino-Indian relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.
Modi will have relaxed meetings with Xi, which officials say could become a game-changer if they manage to reach consensus on finding the solution to the problems, including the way forward to resolve the boundary dispute and other vexed issues that bedevilled the ties.
Ahead of the summit, China said the arrangements being made for Modi's stay in Wuhan would go beyond the expectations of the Indian side and the informal summit could be a new starting point.
"This kind of one-on-one is not often seen in other countries," Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou told the media this week. The two leaders will have strategic communication on the major changes in the international landscape unseen in more than 100 years, Kong said in an apparent reference to major changes taking place following US President Donald Trump's aggressive 'America First' policy threatening to undermine the process of globalisation under which India and China are the biggest beneficiaries.
Conceived on the lines of the 1988 ice-breaking visit to China undertaken by the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and his far-reaching talks with China's paramount leader Deng Xiaoping setting a new tone for the relations post-1962 war, Xi-Modi dialogue at Wuhan was aimed at a working a new paradigm for the bilateral relations for the next 15 years, Indian officials said.
It is a leadership driven summit providing a leadership driven direction and a way forward to more stable bilateral ties, they added. This will be fourth visit of Modi to China after he came to power in 2014. He is again due to visit China to take part in the SCO summit to be held at Qingdao city on June 9-10.
