Narendra Modi in China LIVE: PM Pitches for Regular Informal Meets, Invites Xi Jinping for 2019 Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting, in Wuhan, China on Friday. (PTI Photo / PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding delegation-level talks in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, taking forward their two-day informal summit. The two leaders had earlier enjoyed a guided tour of the Hubei Provincial Museum, the first stop in their ‘heart-to-heart’ meeting. Dinner by a picturesque lake side followed by talks with top officials would mark the unprecedented summit, which is aimed at evolving consensus between the two leaders on contentious issues, including the border dispute. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter, calling the PM’s visit a ‘no agenda’ meeting.



The museum visit will be followed by talks between the two leaders accompanied by six top officials from each side. The two leaders will have one-on-one dinner at the famous East Lake, a favourite holiday destination of China's revolutionary leader Mao Zedong. On Saturday, they will resume their one-on-one interaction in the morning with walks by the lake side, boat ride and wind up their talks over lunch.



Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping began their informal meetings way back in 2014 when the Chinese president was hosted by the PM at the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. They have met and interacted with each other in about a dozen international meetings since then. But the Wuhan Summit will be their "heart-to-heart" informal meeting, where no agreement will be signed nor will a joint statement be issued.



It is a summit, according to the officials, to forge consensus to resolve the issues with follow up actions by officials than announcing any agreements. This is something the leaders of the two countries have never tried so far, they said. The two leaders would spend most of time interacting with each other only accompanied by translators with one-on-one conversations focussing on global, regional and bilateral issues.



The summit is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last year.



The famous East Lake where the two leaders would spend most of the time was a favourite holiday spot for Mao. The picturesque garden adjacent to the mighty Yangtze river is also where Mao used to enjoy his favourite pastime swimming. The place has iconic holiday villa of Mao, which is now a memorial where Xi is expected to take Modi round.



At the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and its surroundings, Modi was Xi's guide to introduce the essence of Gandhian thought, including his iconic Charkha where the Chinese leader, who has emerged as the powerful leader of the country with an unlimited tenure, tried his hand to operate Gandhiji's most cherished symbol.



It is now Xi's turn at Wuhan. The details of the informal summit were not disclosed but officials said it included walks by the two leaders in the East Lake where they will have a boat ride and take walks just accompanied by their translators.



In a pre-departure statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he and President Xi Jinping will review the developments in Sino-Indian relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.



Modi will have relaxed meetings with Xi, which officials say could become a game-changer if they manage to reach consensus on finding the solution to the problems, including the way forward to resolve the boundary dispute and other vexed issues that bedevilled the ties.



Ahead of the summit, China said the arrangements being made for Modi's stay in Wuhan would go beyond the expectations of the Indian side and the informal summit could be a new starting point.



"This kind of one-on-one is not often seen in other countries," Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou told the media this week. The two leaders will have strategic communication on the major changes in the international landscape unseen in more than 100 years, Kong said in an apparent reference to major changes taking place following US President Donald Trump's aggressive 'America First' policy threatening to undermine the process of globalisation under which India and China are the biggest beneficiaries.



Conceived on the lines of the 1988 ice-breaking visit to China undertaken by the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and his far-reaching talks with China's paramount leader Deng Xiaoping setting a new tone for the relations post-1962 war, Xi-Modi dialogue at Wuhan was aimed at a working a new paradigm for the bilateral relations for the next 15 years, Indian officials said.



It is a leadership driven summit providing a leadership driven direction and a way forward to more stable bilateral ties, they added. This will be fourth visit of Modi to China after he came to power in 2014. He is again due to visit China to take part in the SCO summit to be held at Qingdao city on June 9-10.