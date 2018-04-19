Narendra Modi in London LIVE: I Digest 1-2 kg of 'Gaali' Every Day to Keep Fit, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Indian diaspora at London's Westminster Central Hall. He has shared his views on surgical strikes, Pakistan's exporting of terrorism, rape incidents in India and poverty. Earlier, he met Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace ahead of his Westminster Hall address on Wednesday. He also paid tributes at the bust of Basaveshwara (12th-century Lingayat philosopher) at Albert Embankment Gardens in London. The Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister visited the science museum to view the Illuminating India exhibition and meet members of the British Indian communities. PM Modi also held a breakfast meeting with his British counterpart Theresa May at 10 Downing Street during which the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including cross-border terrorism, visas and immigration. PM Modi today told his British counterpart that there would be no dilution in the importance of the UK to India after it leaves the EU, as the two leaders agreed to infuse new energy into bilateral ties post-Brexit. The two leaders had "fruitful discussions" on multiple aspects of India-UK relations and issues like counter-terrorism, radicalisation and online extremism, according to official statements.



Apr 19, 2018 12:05 am (IST) I could not go to the Commonwealth Summit in Malta. This time, Prince Charles came himself to invite me and said you have to attend the summit. Even Queen Elizabeth wrote a letter to me saying that you have to come: PM Modi

Apr 19, 2018 12:04 am (IST) I am just doing my work, I don't want my name in history. I would rather want the name of my country to shine in history: PM Modi

Apr 19, 2018 12:02 am (IST) I want this government to be criticised. Criticism makes democracy strong. My problem is not against criticism. To criticise, one has to research and find proper facts. Sadly, it does not happen now. What happens instead is allegations: PM Modi

Apr 18, 2018 11:55 pm (IST) India is setting the agenda in the world today. The country is no longer a weak entity and India's global positioning is growing: PM Modi

Apr 18, 2018 11:53 pm (IST) We have not only rescued Indians from trouble-torn countries like Yemen, but also citizens of other countries who asked for our help. We rescued 2,000 people of other countries and helped them go back to their countries: PM Modi.

Apr 18, 2018 11:51 pm (IST) What prevented Indian Prime Ministers from going to Israel. Yes, I will go to Israel and I will even go to Palestine. I will further cooperation with Saudi Arabia and for the energy needs of India I will also engage with Iran: PM Modi on his international ties.

Apr 18, 2018 11:49 pm (IST) You would realize your passport holds some importance in the world today, unlike what it was earlier. Earlier, people would look at you in a certain way because you were Indians, now they have a different way of looking at you: PM Modi.

Apr 18, 2018 11:42 pm (IST) PM Modi: I keep myself fit because I don't want to be a burden on anyone and health is the greatest wealth one can have in his life. Not money or riches, one is rich because of his health.

Apr 18, 2018 11:35 pm (IST) Asked about his health regime and Yoga routine, PM Modi jokes, "I digest 1-2kgs of abuse (gaali) every day." Says, "I never get tired. For me my 1.2 billion people make up my family. I care for them like my family, serve them like my own."

Apr 18, 2018 11:32 pm (IST) We have left no stone unturned to bring about a positive change in the country: PM Modi

Apr 18, 2018 11:28 pm (IST) It's our country misfortune that after independence, attempts were made to erase the culture and history of India. People were kept from anything but one single family. What Lord Basweshwar did for women empowerment, democracy and social causes is an example for world: PM Modi

Apr 18, 2018 11:20 pm (IST) Asked if people realize the work that is being done by the government, PM Modi says if one keeps in mind the state of affairs in the country before we came to power, people would obviously know.

Apr 18, 2018 11:14 pm (IST) PM Modi: In order to eradicate poverty, we need to empower the poor not feed them. (Image: via Twitter)

Apr 18, 2018 11:08 pm (IST) One of the things I wanted to do in London was to pay homage to Bhagwan Basaveshwara: PM Modi

Apr 18, 2018 11:04 pm (IST) PM Modi: Many sitting here would not know who was Bhagwan Basaveshwara. Today is his birth anniversary so I took out some time to pay my respects to his statue that I inaugurated in my last visit. In 12th century, he dedicated his life towards democratic practices. He roped in women in his work. He brought together people across castes, class, gender and championed democracy in its truest form. PM Modi was replying to a question posed by Santosh Patil from Karnataka.

Apr 18, 2018 10:55 pm (IST) Some call it Modi Care, but we call it Ayushman Bharaat. With this health scheme we want create health centres in villages that will cater to at least 12 villages in its vicinity. The other is preventive health care like yoga. We have extended maternity leave to 26 weeks: PM Modi.

Apr 18, 2018 10:51 pm (IST) PM Modi: I am happy to be critisised alone. Attack me but not my people. My concept is Team India. If India has a million problems, it has a billion solutions too. I have full faith in the people of my country. Vikas is a Jan Andolan.

Apr 18, 2018 10:44 pm (IST) I am a common man like all of you who became the Prime Minister. I am no one's grandson or son that I would be given this post at birth but I am just like you all. And, I also have drawbacks like normal people do: PM Modi.

Apr 18, 2018 10:40 pm (IST) 18,000 villages did not have electricity. So many women do not have access to toilets. These realities of our nation did not let me sleep. I was determined to bring about a positive change in the lives of India's poor: PM Modi

Apr 18, 2018 10:39 pm (IST) I do not need to read books to understand poverty. I have lived in poverty, I know what it is to be poor and belong to the backward sections of society. I want to work for the poor, the marginalised and the downtrodden: PM Modi.

Apr 18, 2018 10:34 pm (IST) PM Modi hints at rape incidents plaguing the country saying, "I have never indulged in counting the number of rape incidents in this government and that government. Rape is rape, be it now or earlier. It is extremely sad. Don't politicise rape incidents."

Apr 18, 2018 10:29 pm (IST) Those who like exporting terror, I want to tell them that India has changed and their antics will not be tolerated: PM Modi.

Apr 18, 2018 10:26 pm (IST) Look back at India's history. India has never desired anyone else's territory. During World War 1 and 2 we had no stake but our soldiers took part in the Wars. These were big sacrifices. Look at our role in UN Peacekeeping Forces: PM Modi