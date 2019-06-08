Narendra Modi in Maldives LIVE: PM Touches Down in Male on 1st Foreign Visit After Re-election; Cricket Stadium, Ferry Service from Kochi on Agenda

Event Highlights Maldives Request for Cricket Stadium

Key Agreements on Cards

Modi to be Conferred Highest Honour

India-Maldives to Sign Agreements



Modi will be conferred with Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" during his visit to the country. Modi had on Friday said his visit to the Maldives reflects the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Modi said India considers the country as a valued partner with whom it shares deep bonds of history and culture.

Read More Narendra Modi in Maldives LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Maldives on his first foreign visit since being re-elected with a massive mandate last month. Modi was received at Male airport by Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid. The visit is significant as the island nation is the only country in the neighbourhood that Modi did not visit during his first term as the prime minister.Modi will be conferred with Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" during his visit to the country. Modi had on Friday said his visit to the Maldives reflects the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Modi said India considers the country as a valued partner with whom it shares deep bonds of history and culture. Jun 8, 2019 4:17 pm (IST) India’s ties with the Maldives came under strain after President Yameen declared Emergency in the country on February 5, following an order by the country’s Supreme Court to release a group of Opposition leaders, who had been convicted in widely criticised trials. India had criticised the Yameen government for the imposition of the Emergency and urged it to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners. The Emergency was lifted 45 days later. Jun 8, 2019 4:15 pm (IST) Ahead of PM Modi's meeting, Gokhale was quoted by media reports as saying that a number of development projects are under consideration, including a ferry service from Kochi to Maldives. Jun 8, 2019 4:14 pm (IST) Maldives Request for Cricket Stadium | Solih’s government has also requested India to construct a cricket stadium which India has agreed to, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement. In April, Solih attended an IPL match in Bengaluru and expressed interest in developing a cricket team in the Maldives and sought India’s assistance in training the team. Jun 8, 2019 4:11 pm (IST) Notably, India has now been granted land in the reclaimed new island of Hulhumale. Further, India has now agreed to renew the quota for essential commodities, including river and stone aggregate for a period of three years starting this April. Jun 8, 2019 4:10 pm (IST) Key Agreements on Cards | The key agreements signed during that visit include one on exemption of visa for official and diplomatic passport holders, a MoU regarding Indian grant assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects through Local Bodies, and an MoU on Collaboration in the Field of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. The two countries have also decided to hold the Maldives-India business forum later this year to boost private sector investments. Jun 8, 2019 4:09 pm (IST) Modi’s visit comes months after former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made her maiden visit to the island nation in March. Jun 8, 2019 4:08 pm (IST) During his two-day visit, Modi will meet Solih, Vice-President Faisal Naseem and former President Mohammed Nasheed. Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale had said that both sides will aim to strengthen ties in various sectors. Modi and Solih, together, expected to inaugurate the coastal surveillance radar system, a key tool in strengthening maritime cooperation and security in the Indian Ocean. Jun 8, 2019 4:07 pm (IST) The visit is significant as the island nation is the only country in the neighbourhood that Modi did not visit during his first term as the prime minister. His bilateral visit to the archipelago was cancelled in March 2015 due to the volatile political situation. Modi, however, had travelled to Male for the swearing-in of President Ibrahim Solih. Jun 8, 2019 4:05 pm (IST) Modi to be Conferred Highest | Honour | Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has announced his decision to confer on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, country’s highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, ‘The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen’, during Modi’s visit on Saturday. Jun 8, 2019 4:03 pm (IST) Narendra Modi arrived in the Maldives on Saturday on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Modi was received at Male airport by Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid. The visit is aimed at further cementing ties with the Indian Ocean archipelago. Prime Minister Modi will be conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" during his visit. Jun 8, 2019 3:52 pm (IST) India-Maldives to Sign Agreements | Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Thursday said both sides are expected sign a number of agreements to deepen cooperation in specific areas during Modi's visit. Jun 8, 2019 3:49 pm (IST) The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the then President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year. However, ties were back on track under Solih's presidency. "I also had the opportunity to attend the inauguration of President Solih in November 2018. My visit to the Maldives is reflective of the importance we both attach to our relationship as maritime neighbours and long-standing friends," Modi said. Jun 8, 2019 3:48 pm (IST) Modi Calls Maldives a Valued Partner | About the Maldives visit, Modi said India considers the country as a valued partner with whom it shares deep bonds of history and culture. "Our bilateral relations with the Maldives have been greatly strengthened in the recent past. I am confident that my visit will further deepen our multi-faceted partnership," he said. The prime minister visited the Maldives in November to attend President Ibrahim Solih's swearing-in ceremony. Jun 8, 2019 3:46 pm (IST) Modi Reiterates 'Neighbourhood-First Policy' | "I am confident that my visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka will further strengthen our close and cordial ties with our maritime neighbours, in line with our 'Neighbourhood-First Policy' and the vision of security and growth for all in the region," the prime minister said. Modi is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka on Sunday. I would be visiting the Maldives and Sri Lanka on 8th and 9th June. These visits indicate the importance we attach to the policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and will further cement ties with key maritime neighbours. https://t.co/vMW2cT55EZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2019 Jun 8, 2019 3:45 pm (IST) Modi Arrives in Maldives | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Maldives. This is his first bilateral visit post coming back to power for the second time.



The prime minister visited the Maldives in November to attend President Ibrahim Solih's swearing-in ceremony. The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the then President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year. However, ties were back on track under Solih's presidency.



His bilateral visit to the archipelago was cancelled in March 2015 due to the volatile political situation. Modi, however, had travelled to Male for the swearing-in of President Ibrahim Solih.



During his two-day visit, Modi will meet Solih, Vice-President Faisal Naseem and former President Mohammed Nasheed. Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale had said that both sides will aim to strengthen ties in various sectors. Modi and Solih, together, expected to inaugurate the coastal surveillance radar system, a key tool in strengthening maritime cooperation and security in the Indian Ocean.



Modi’s visit comes months after former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made her maiden visit to the island nation in March.



The key agreements signed during that visit include one on exemption of visa for official and diplomatic passport holders, a MoU regarding Indian grant assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects through Local Bodies, and an MoU on Collaboration in the Field of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. The two countries have also decided to hold the Maldives-India business forum later this year to boost private sector investments.



Notably, India has now been granted land in the reclaimed new island of Hulhumale. Further, India has now agreed to renew the quota for essential commodities, including river and stone aggregate for a period of three years starting this April.



Solih’s government has also requested India to construct a cricket stadium which India has agreed to, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement. In April, Solih attended an IPL match in Bengaluru and expressed interest in developing a cricket team in the Maldives and sought India’s assistance in training the team.



Ahead of PM Modi's meeting, Gokhale was quoted by media reports as saying that a number of development projects are under consideration, including a ferry service from Kochi to Maldives.



India’s ties with the Maldives came under strain after President Yameen declared Emergency in the country on February 5, following an order by the country’s Supreme Court to release a group of Opposition leaders, who had been convicted in widely criticised trials.



India had criticised the Yameen government for the imposition of the Emergency and urged it to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners. The Emergency was lifted 45 days later.



In July, India expressed concern over announcement of the presidential election without allowing democratic institutions, including Parliament and the judiciary, to work in a free and transparent manner.