Narendra Modi in UK LIVE Updates: India to Reach Net Zero Emissions by 2070, Says PM Modi at COP26 Summit

Narendra Modi in UK LIVE Updates: India will reach net zero emission by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the COP26 Glasgow summit on Monday. The PM urged developed nations to create a 1 trillion dollar-climate fund, and shared five commitments of India to tackle climate change. Read More
PM Modi at COP26: Panchamrit to tackle climate change
1) By 2030 non-fossil fuel generation to increase by 500 GW.
2) By 2030 India will increase 50% renewable energy.
3) Carbon emission to be reduced by 1 billion tonne.
4) Carbon 40% reduction.
5) Net zero emission by 2070.
When I came to Paris for the first time for the Climate Summit, I had no intention to add my own promise to other promises across the world. I had come with concern for humanity, as a representative of culture that gave message of Sarve Sukhinah Bhavantu: PM at COP26 World Leaders’ Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the COP26 summit said India is committed to net zero emissions by 2070.
Quite appropriately PM Modi was heralded in by bagpipers when he arrived at the Mar Hall in Glasgow where he is staying. A very large number of his fans greeted him on arrival, and he found time for a quick word with some of them. The arrival was broadcast live on DD Television. READ MORE
Climate change is affecting farmers in India, forcing them to change their cropping pattern, asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a brief address at the COP26 in Glasgow. Referring to some of India’s policies such as the ‘Clean India Mission’ and ‘Ujjwala Yojana’, PM Modi said that his government is focused on bringing adaptation policies. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for adopting the knowledge of traditional communities living close to nature, in his address to the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Talking about the effect of climate change on small farmers in India, the PM said it was forcing them to change their cropping patterns. Modi then called for local support for global adaptation.
US President Joe Biden told the COP26 climate summit on Monday that the massive response needed to stop the climate crisis should be seen as an opportunity for the world’s economies. “Within the growing catastrophe I believe there’s an incredible opportunity — not just for the United States, but for all of us,” he said.
The prime minister of Barbados has told world leaders that failing to act urgently on climate change will be a “death sentence” for people in island nations like hers. Mia Amor Mottley told leaders at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow that nations facing the biggest threat from global warming fear the gathering will not achieve its goals. She said that “both ambition and, regrettably, some of the needed faces at Glasgow are not present.” The leaders of China, Russia and Turkey are among those who have not come to the summit.
President Joe Biden was swinging the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world on Monday, scolding rival China on climate and appealing to other leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that he is still working to nail down at home, the Associated Press reports. Speaking to world leaders at the newly opened climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden planned to tote up his not-yet year-old administration’s climate efforts and announce new climate initiatives, including billions of dollars in hoped-for legislation to help poorer communities abroad deal with climate damage already underway.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett had their first in-person meet on Monday since the latter took office, on the sidelines of the ongoing COP26 Summit. Bennett shared a small clip of two leaders engaged in conversation at the summit venue.
British naturalist David Attenborough gave leaders at the UN climate summit in Glasgow a brief lesson is the fragility of the planet and humanity’s dependence on the natural world. The 95-year-old documentary-maker, who was announced at Monday’s ceremonial opening as the “people’s advocate,” spoke ahead of presidents and prime ministers from more than 100 countries. Attenborough said for much of humanity’s existence, the climate on Earth had swung wildly before stabilizing 10,000 years ago, allowing human civilizations to flourish. “The stability we all depend on is breaking,” he said. Attenborough said the action necessary to curb greenhouse gas emissions to levels that would prevent dangerous global warming is possible, if countries move quickly and decisively.
As world leaders gather in Glasgow on November 1-2 for the COP26 climate summit, bear in mind that the rich world became rich by polluting the world. It is not a theme summit host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will dwell on. Before the Industrial Revolution began in Britain in 1760, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions were negligible. For the next 200 years, Britain, the rest of Europe and the United States industrialised, polluted the atmosphere and built their wealth. READ MORE
“It’s fantastic to see PM Modi at COP26 amongst all the world’s leaders. It is very important that all make sure that we have some kind of resolution to take this world forward much more environmentally,” news agency ANI quoted Pam Gosal, the first Indian woman in Scottish Parliament, as saying.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday opened the historic COP26 climate summit by warning world leaders that they faced a damning verdict from future generations unless they act decisively. READ MORE
The COP26 climate summit must act to “save humanity” and protect the planet, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Monday, warning that currently “we are digging our own graves”. “It’s time to say: enough,” the United Nations Secretary-General told world leaders gathered in the Scottish city of Glasgow for the conference. “Enough of brutalizing biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has opened a global climate summit, saying the world is strapped to a “doomsday device.” Johnson likened the Earth’s position to that of fictional secret agent James Bond — strapped to a bomb that will destroy the planet and trying to work out how to defuse it. He told leaders Monday that “we are in roughly the same position” — only now the “ticking doomsday device” is real and not fiction. He was kicking off the world leaders’ summit portion of a U.N. climate conference, which is aimed at getting agreement to curb carbon emissions fast enough to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) below pre-industrial levels.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit and bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) meet. “Landed in Glasgow. Will be joining the COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India’s efforts in this regard,” Modi said on Twitter.
The Prime Minister was received to the tune of Scottish bagpipes as he arrived at his hotel in Glasgow, where he was greeted by a large group of Indian diaspora representatives with chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. “Leaving for Glasgow after a fruitful G20 Summit in Rome. During the Summit, we were able to have elaborate deliberations on issues of global importance such as fighting the pandemic, improving health infrastructure, boosting economic cooperation and furthering innovation,” Modi said in an earlier tweet.
PM Modi, who flew into Glasgow from the G20 Summit in Italy, is scheduled to begin the UK leg of his European tour with a meeting with community leaders and Indologists based in Scotland on Monday morning. He will then proceed for the opening ceremony of the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS) at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, where he is set to address the summit plenary session.
Modi’s bilateral meeting with Boris Johnson is expected to take place soon after Monday’s opening ceremony, which will include cultural performances and a speech by the UK Prime Minister. Johnson has said the summit will be the “world’s moment of truth” and has urged world leaders to make the most of it. “The question everyone is asking is whether we seize this moment or let it slip away,” he said, ahead of the two-week conference. His talks with Modi are expected to focus on the UK-India climate partnership as well as a stock-take of the 2030 Roadmap for stronger UK-India Strategic Partnership signed by the two leaders during a virtual summit in May this year.
Both governments remain committed to the implementation of the Roadmap, within prescribed timelines. Accordingly, we are looking to launch negotiations in November 2021 for an Interim Agreement to be signed in March 2022 and eventually a comprehensive agreement, if all goes according to schedule, by November 2022, India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Gaitri Issar Kumar, said ahead of the prime ministerial talks the first in-person meeting between Modi and Johnson following the UK PM’s twice cancelled visit to India earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Modi-Johnson meeting will be followed by a leader-level COP26 event entitled Action and Solidarity: The Critical Decade, with Modi set to deliver India’s national statement on the country’s climate action to the delegates soon after. India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity. At the WLS, I will share India’s excellent track record on climate action and our achievements, Modi said in a statement ahead of the summit. I will also highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience building measures, mobilisation of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth, he said.
India’s focus at the COP26 Summit will be on the country’s ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) goals for the post-2020 period under the Paris Agreement. These include a reduction in emissions intensity of its GDP by 33 to 35 per cent by 2030 from 2005 level, as well as achieving 40 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel based energy resources by 2030. Predictable and consistent financing of green technology for developing countries will be another key area of focus for India.
At the end of day one of the World Leaders’ Summit on Monday, Modi will join more than 120 Heads of Government and Heads of State at a special VVIP reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum one of Scotland’s most popular visitor attractions. The reception will also involve members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II was due to attend this special reception but pulled out last week after medical advice against travel.
On Tuesday, the final day of Modi’s UK visit, the PM is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of Switzerland, Finland, Israel, Nepal, Malawi, Ukraine, Japan and Argentina, as well as a meeting with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The launch of the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States initiative and a leader-level event entitled Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment are also scheduled for Tuesday before the Prime Minister flies back to New Delhi in the evening.
The India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) will launch a new Green Grids Initiative in partnership with the UK, with an ambition to connect different parts of the world with a common solar grid.
