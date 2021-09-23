Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: Meeting With Top CEOs, Bilateral With Australia's Morrison on Table for Day 1 as PM Lands in US

The PM will travel to New York on September 24 and address the United Nations General Assembly the next day. His speech will be centred on global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues. The last time PM Modi visited the US was in September 2019 when he and the then US President Donald Trump addressed the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston.

