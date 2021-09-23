Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: Meeting With Top CEOs, Bilateral With Australia's Morrison on Table for Day 1 as PM Lands in US

Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who flew to the US at President Biden’s invitation to participate in the first in-person summit of Quad leaders, arrived in Washington to crowd of Indian Americans, chanting his name and waving the Indian flag. Despite heavy rains since early in the morning, a significant number of Indian Americans had gathered at the Andrews Joint Airforce Base to welcome the Prime Minister. PM Modi was received at the airport by senior officials of the Biden Administration and India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. “Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” PM Modi tweeted.
The prime minister, who is visiting the US for the seventh time since assuming office in 2014, said that the visit is an “occasion to strengthen our strategic partnership with the US and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia”. He had added that in his meeting with President Biden, he would review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. On the first in-person Quad Summit, PM Modi said his meeting with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan would provide an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of a virtual summit in March and “identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region”.
A meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, who traces her roots to India, is also on the itinerary. Referring to his first meet with her, PM Modi said he was “looking forward” to the talks to explore opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the area of science and technology. They had earlier spoken on telephone in June. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet a number of top executives of major American companies in Washington, including the heads of Qualcomm, Adobe, Blackstone, General Atomics and First Solar, reported news agency ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to the United States on his first power-packed foreign visit since the Covid-19 pandemic. Modi’s hectic itinerary includes meetings with top global CEOs, and his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister shared a photo of himself on Twitter, saying: “a long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work."
A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work.
US Rules Out Adding India, Japan to Security Alliance With Australia & UK | The United States has ruled out adding India or Japan to the recently created security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific popular as AUKUS. On September 15, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the trilateral security alliance AUKUS under which Australia would get a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
PM Modi to Meet Australian PM Today | In the afternoon, Modi is scheduled to have a bilateral with Prime Minister Morrison of Australia. The two leaders have met in the past on a number of occasions on the sidelines of various international conferences. Morrison had recently called Modi to brief him about planning to go ahead with the AUKUS alliance. The US, Britain and Australia last week announced the AUKUS alliance for the Indo-Pacific to take on the threats of the 21st century and allow for greater sharing of defence capabilities, including help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, in a bid to counter China's growing power in the strategically vital region.
PM Modi to Meet US Vice President Kamala Harris Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to have as many as eight meetings, including with Vice President Kamala Harris, on the first working day of his current US trip today. Apart from meeting Harris at the White House, the Prime minister will have two bilateral meetings with his Australian and Japanese counterparts -- Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga. Modi, who arrived in the US capital on Wednesday evening, would kick off his day's engagements with a series of one-on-one meetings with five top American CEOs representing diverse areas from technology, the IT sector to finance, defence and renewable energy.
US-India Business Council chief Nisha Desai Biswal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit was very eagerly anticipated both by President Biden and PM Modi. She said that the meeting is important for many reasons. "The meeting will focus on cooperation between India, US, Australia and Japan and discussion on Indo-Pacific for trade. We are hopeful that the bilateral conversation will be about improving the economic and trade opportunities between the two countries. There is possibility of free trade agreement or a limited trade agreement," she said.
PM Modi's meeting with American CEOs from five different key areas is reflective of the priorities of his government. While Narayen reflects the IT and digital priority that the Indian government is pushing for, Modi's meeting with Lall is significant as General Atomics is not only the pioneer in military drone technologies but also the world's top manufacturer of state-of-the-art military drones, which the US shares only with its key allies and partners.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would highlight economic opportunities in India during his meetings with CEOs here. On Thursday, the prime minister is scheduled to hold one-o-one meetings with top five American CEOs. Two of them are Indian Americans -- Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. The three others being Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Washington DC a short while ago, Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter on Thursday. "Over the next two days, he would be attending various bilateral and multilateral programmes in the city. He would also be interacting with business leaders," it added.
G4 Ministers Issues Statement on Security Council Reforms | The G4 ministers have issued a joint statement underlining the urgency of reforming the Security Council in order to make it more legitimate, effective and representative by reflecting the reality of the contemporary world including developing countries and major contributors. The G4 countries includes Brazil, Germany, India and Japan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has participated in it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC and was received by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the Defence attache incl Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and naval attache Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna. TH Brian McKeon, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources was also present to receive PM Modi on behalf of the government of the USA. Exuberant members of Indian diaspora were also present at the Andrews airbase and they cheerfully welcomed Prime Minister.
PM Modi to Meet Top 5 CEOs Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will meet hold back-to-back meetings with five top CEOs. Cristiano R Amon of Qualcomm, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, Mark Widmar of First Solar, Vivek Lall of General Atomics and Stephen A Schwarzman of Blackstone will meet PM Modi individually today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to the United States on his first power-packed foreign visit since the Covid-19 pandemic. Modi's hectic itinerary includes meetings with top global CEOs, and his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga. The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Modi's flight is scheduled to land at 3:30 am, Thursday (according to Indian Standard Time) in the US.
Biden to Host PM Modi Tomorrow | President Biden will host PM Modi at the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Despite heavy rains since early in the morning, a significant number of Indian Americans were also there at the Andrews Joint Airforce Base to welcome the Prime Minister.
PM Modi to Meet Joe Biden, Kamala Harris | PM Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, said his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia. "Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden and @VP @KamalaHarris, Prime Ministers @ScottMorrisonMP and @sugawitter. Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India," Modi tweeted. He was received at the airport by senior officials of the Biden Administration and India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
Indian Americans Present at Airport to Welcome PM Modi | While PM Narendra Modi arrived at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC, Indian Americans were present at the airport to greet him and despite heavy rains since early in the morning. "Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," PM Modi said in a tweet.
PM Modi Arrives in Washington | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who flew to the United States at President Joe Biden's invitation to participate in the first in-person summit of Quad leaders, has arrived in Washington. PM Modi, who has a packed schedule, arrived in Washington DC as a crowd of Indian Americans, chanting his name and waving the Indian flag amid light showers, welcomed him.
The PM will travel to New York on September 24 and address the United Nations General Assembly the next day. His speech will be centred on global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues. The last time PM Modi visited the US was in September 2019 when he and the then US President Donald Trump addressed the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston.
