Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: PM Set for Bilaterals, Meet With CEOs

Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a power-packed schedule as he leaves for the United States today for his first major foreign visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. He will meet US President Joe Biden Biden at the White House, said foreign secretary Harsh Shringla during a press conference, adding that meetings with V-P Kamala Harris and CEOs of leading US companies. Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, Shringla said, “PM Modi will leave tomorrow (Wednesday) morning and will return on September 26. This is his first major foreign visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the highlights will be the meeting with US President Joe Biden Biden at the White House. This is the first in person meeting of Prime Minister Modi with President Biden. The two leaders have been in regular contact over the last few months.”
The two leaders will have a bilateral meet to bolster security, defence and trade, said Shringla, adding that a discussion will also be held on Afghanistan situation since the Taliban takeover. “The Prime Minister will participate in the Covid-19 meeting. The two leaders will have bilateral to bolster security, defence and trade and also discuss Afghanistan, dismantling of global terror network,” he said.
“PM Modi will also have bilateral meeting with Australia and Japan. QUAD and AUKUS are not the same. QUAD’s vision is to look at the Indo-pacific as a free open region. There are a wide array of initiatives that QUAD has undertaken. The AUKUS is a security alliance. It is not relevant to QUAD,” he added. Talking about the Covid-19 vaccination, he said, “We will be reciprocal in our vaccine policy with nations. The US has been evolving its policy. We were earlier in a category and not we are in another,” Shringla said.
READ | Hit by Afghan Crisis, Covid Surge, Biden’s Quad Summit Aim is to Bring Back Focus on China
It’s been a tough time for US President Joe Biden.
Afghan Crisis, China's Assertiveness, Ways to Contain Terrorism to Figure in Modi-Biden Talks | The Afghan crisis and its implications, China's growing assertiveness, ways to stem radicalism and cross-border terrorism and further expansion of India-US global partnership are expected to be the central focus of the first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden in Washington on September 24. The prime minister's other engagements during his September 22-25 visit to the US include his participation at the Quad summit, address at the UN General Assembly, separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Japan and Australia and a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris. At a media briefing on the prime minister's visit to the US, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the developments in Afghanistan will be extensively discussed in the bilateral talks between Modi and Biden and the Indian side will convey that Washington needs to continue focus on that country.
Afghanistan, Terror Network & Trade on Agenda as PM Modi Gears Up to Meet Biden | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for a hectic itinerary as he will leave for the United States on Wednesday for his first major foreign visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. He will meet US President Joe Biden Biden at the White House, said foreign secretary Harsh Shringla during a press conference. Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, Shringla said, “PM Modi will leave tomorrow (Wednesday) morning and will return on September 26. This is his first major foreign visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the highlights will be the meeting with US President Joe Biden Biden at the White House. This is the first in person meeting of Prime Minister Modi with President Biden. The two leaders have been in regular contact over the last few months."
PM Modi will take off from Delhi today for his first major foreign tour during the pandemic. He will hit the ground running in the U.S as he is scheduled to attend US President Biden’s COVID summit.
PM Modi will take off from Delhi today for his first major foreign tour during the pandemic. He will hit the ground running in the U.S as he is scheduled to attend US President Biden’s COVID summit.— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 22, 2021
A look at PM Modi's agenda.@SiddiquiMaha shares details with @ridhimb pic.twitter.com/fdekZlOeGB
Biden Says US Not Seeking 'Cold War' As He Vows To Lead Crises | President Joe Biden told the world the United States is not seeking a new Cold War with China as he vowed to pivot from post-9/11 conflicts and take a global leadership role on crises from climate to Covid. Addressing the UN General Assembly for the first time as president, Biden promised to work to advance democracy and alliances, despite friction with Europe over France’s loss of a mega-contract. The Biden administration has identified a rising and authoritarian China as the paramount challenge of the 21st century, but in his United Nations debut he made clear he was not trying to sow divisions.
'Modi's Visit Critical to Strengthening India-US Relationship' | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the US would be critical to strengthening bilateral relationship between the two countries, two top Indian American lawmakers have said. During his visit beginning Wednesday, Modi would meet President Joe Biden and attend the first-ever QUAD Summit at the White House. I welcome Prime Minister Modi's visit and believe it will be critical to strengthening the US-India relationship, Congressman Ro Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley in the House of Representatives, said.
'Bombs & Bullets Can't Defend Against Covid, Its Mutants': Biden At UNGA | US President Joe Biden, in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, delivered a powerful statement on the global Covid-19 pandemic as he urges nations to come together to rid the world of the virus. “Bombs and bullets cannot defend against Covid-19 or its future variants," he said. Biden opened by addressing the challenge and loss facing the world from Covid-19 and appealed to delegates to also address climate change. Biden is delivering the speech at a difficult time in his still new presidency after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and massive challenges still emerging from Covid-19.
READ | 'A New Era of Relentless Diplomacy': Biden on Afghanistan & Ending US's Longest War
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that his administration is committed to ensuring peace and by ending 20 years of war in Afghanistan, the US is entering “a new era of relentless diplomacy, of…
'A New Era of Relentless Diplomacy': Biden on Afghanistan & Ending US's Longest War | US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that his administration is committed to ensuring peace and by ending 20 years of war in Afghanistan, the US is entering “a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world, of renewing and defending democracy.” Biden, in his first address in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), said that democracy will live on even if authoritarianism wants to announce the end of it.
READ | PM Modi Speaks to Australian Counterpart Scott Morrison Ahead of Quad Meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Wednesday as the two leaders reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,…
Ahead Of US Quad Meet, Here's All About The Group And Why China Calls It 'Asian NATO' | It is a grouping that includes the world’s oldest and largest democracies and represents a combined GDP of $34 trillion, or 40 per cent of the global total. No wonder, the Quad grouping comprising the US, Australia, Japan and India has made the world sit up and take notice although China has termed it an ‘Asian NATO’. While experts have commented on the grouping’s China focus, here’s a look at how the Quad came together and what it proposes to achieve as the leaders of the four countries gear up for their first in-person summit later this month. READ MORE
"RoK’s New Southern Policy and India’s Act East Policy have strengthened our convergence in the Indo-Pacific." says External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar
Pleased to meet FM Chung Eui-yong of Republic of Korea. A wide ranging conversation on different aspects of our relationship. RoK’s New Southern Policy and India’s Act East Policy have strengthened our convergence in the Indo-Pacific: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/EoLTMSEnPX— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021
PM Modi, President Biden and Over 100 World Leaders to Address UNGA | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will address the UN General Debate in-person next week, as over 100 heads of state and government arrive in New York to attend the annual high-level General Assembly session, which had gone virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Modi will address world leaders from the iconic UN General Assembly hall on the morning of September 25, a day after he participates in the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC hosted by Biden on September 24. Modi, Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga will participate in the Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington and review progress made since their first virtual Summit on 12 March 2021 and discuss regional issues of shared interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
PM Modi Visiting US from Position of Strength: Indian American Leader | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit comes from a position of strength at a time when the Indian economy has gained momentum, an eminent Indian American said Wednesday. Prime Minister Modi is coming to the US from a position of strength, Silicon Valley-based and Indiaspora founder M.R. Rangaswami told
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had an interaction with the Foreign Minister of Italy & current G20 chair Luigi Di Maio
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had an interaction with Foreign Minister of Italy & current G20 chair Luigi Di Maio— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021
"Discussed challenges related to vaccine accessibility & smooth travel. Look forward to joining him at a discussion on Afghanistan tomorrow," he tweeted pic.twitter.com/TiqNHV7dby
China is the Big Agenda at Quad Summit, All Eyes Will be on India and Japan | Timing is everything in international relations. Just prior to the Quad (India, Australia, US and Japan) meeting on September 24, the UK, Australia and US announced a major defence deal that brings the three closer than ever before. This Quad will be the first in-person summit of the leaders of Australia, US, Japan and India. READ MORE
READ | 'Bombs & Bullets Can't Defend Against Covid, Its Mutants': At UNGA, Biden Urges For Global Effort
US President Joe Biden, in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, delivered a powerful statement on the global Covid-19 pandemic as he urges nations to come together to rid the…
PM Modi to Visit US from September 22-26 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-day visit to the United States from September 22-26. Giving a broad itinerary of the visit, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the Prime Minister will meet US President Joe Biden for bilateral talks on September 24.
And they are expected to discuss how to bolster trade and investment ties, strengthen defence and security collaborations, boost clean energy partnership among others issues.
Foreign Secy Says AUKUS Won’t Impact Quad As PM Modi Heads to US | A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for the US to attend the first in-person Quad leaders’ summit and meet US President Joe Biden, India —in its first reaction to the Australia-UK-US (widely referred to as AUKUS) deal — said the two are “not groupings of a similar nature” and since India is not a party to AUKUS, it is neither relevant nor will it have any impact on the Quad.
From Meeting Joe Biden, Kamala Harris & Apple CEO Tim Cook: Here's PM Modi's US Itinerary | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the US with his delegation consisting of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Shringla among others. This will be Prime Minister’s first visit to any foreign land during the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE
Here’s a tentative schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US to address the UNGA session in New York:
September 22: Prime Minister Modi is likely to take part in a Covid-19 summit.
September 23: He will meet Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison for bilateral meetings. Later, he will meet a number of top executives of major American companies in Washington. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to be one of them.
On the same day, Modi will meet US Vice-president Kamala Harris after which a gala dinner, to be hosted by US President Joe Biden, will take place.
September 24: Modi and Biden are expected to deliberate on ways to bolster bilateral ties in trade, investment and defence and security in their in-person talks in Washington. The bilateral talks between Modi and Biden are expected to figure ways to deal with radicalisation and terrorism besides major regional issues.
Besides holding bilateral talks with the US leaders, PM Modi will participate in the first in-person summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or QUAD in Washington on the same day that is expected to broadly focus on contemporary global and regional issues.
September 25: After concluding his engagements in Washington, Modi will travel to New York to attend the UN General Assembly on this day. He is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at around 6:30 pm (IST) in New York.
India and the US held a series of meetings as part of preparations for Modi’s visit. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid a two-day visit to India in July. Before that, US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin had paid a three-day visit to New Delhi in March.
The US is hosting the in-person summit of the leaders of QUAD to boost practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region as well as to send a strong signal about Washington’s commitment to the grouping. In March, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the QUAD leaders in the virtual format that vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending an apparent message to China.
The last time Modi visited the US was in September 2019 when he and the then US President Donald Trump addressed the Howdy-Modi event in Houston.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here