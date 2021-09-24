LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: Joe Biden Meet, Quad Summit on Agenda for Day 2 in Washington Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: The Modi-Biden meeting, which is scheduled to last an hour, will be followed by the much-awaited Quad Summit with Japan, US, and Australia. News18.com | September 24, 2021, 08:10 IST