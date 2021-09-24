Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: Joe Biden Meet, Quad Summit on Agenda for Day 2 in Washington

Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: After a hectic Day 1 that involved meetings with top US CEOs, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet American President Joe Biden today in what was described as the “highlight” of his 3-day trip. The meeting, which is scheduled to last an hour, will be followed by the much-awaited Quad Summit with Japan, US, and Australia. The Quad meeting comes a little over a month since the US completely withdrew from Afghanistan and saw the country fall back into the hands of Taliban. The end of US’ longest military engagement and the blow that its messy denouement has delivered to its prestige means Washington is exploring new geopolitical goals with renewed vigour. Case in point is the Joe Biden administration’s move to host the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders. But there is also the AUKUS alliance that Washington has struck with Australia and the UK, which makes clear its intention about containing China.
A ‘fact sheet’ released by the White House following the March meet of Quad leaders had said the grouping will be “taking shared action necessary to expand safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing in 2021, and will work together to strengthen and assist countries in the Indo-Pacific with vaccination”. At a time of an unprecedented crisis like Covid-19, expediting vaccine production and ensuring their widest possible distribution will enhance the soft power of the Quad grouping, especially when China has offered shots to multiple countries to push its vaccine diplomacy.
As the world’s largest vaccine maker, India is key to such plans and the Quad partners had said that they were “working collaboratively to achieve expanded manufacturing of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines at facilities in India”. But the March meeting had come before the second wave drove up case in the country and led India to halt vaccine exports. Reports leading up to the September meet had said that the US was keen for India to resume vaccine exports. Days before the meet, India announced that it would be again sending out vaccines for other countries.
In what can be seen as a win for India, which has been pushing for the international community to recognise its neighbour's role in aiding terrorism, US Vice-President Kamala Harris took 'suo motu'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga met here on Thursday to discuss ways to further cement the bilateral strategic ties ahead of the first in-person Quad meeting to be hosted by US President Joe Biden. Modi and Suga spoke in April this year and the two leaders underscored the importance of working together to create resilient, diversified and trustworthy supply chains, ensuring reliable supply of critical materials and technologies, and developing new partnerships in manufacturing and skill development to deal with the crisis.
PM Modi Discusses Bilateral, Regional, Global Issues with Australian Counterpart | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison here ahead of the first in-person Quad meeting to be hosted by US President Joe Biden and discussed a broad range of issues of bilateral, regional and global importance, including the Indo-Pacific. The meeting between Modi and Morrison came a week after they spoke over phone and reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 'two-plus-two' dialogue, and exchanged views on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting.
Pakistan to Dominate Modi-Biden Talks Today | The return of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan is one of the obvious issues that will feature in the first bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Washington DC on Friday as India raises concerns about the instability in the region impacting it directly. However, what India is also going to put across to America is that Pakistan is the invisible hand behind the Taliban government – a non-inclusive government that has proscribed terrorists in charge of the country. India will point out to America that it was no coincidence that within days of ISI chief Faiz Hameed landing in Kabul, the Taliban finally announced their government which they were unable to form for three weeks before that.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a suo moto cognizance of the Pakistan’s role in terrorism, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.
You are Source of Inspiration for Many: Modi to Kamala | Noting that India and the US are the largest and oldest democracies, Modi said the two countries share values and their coordination and cooperation is also gradually increasing. This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had earlier spoken with PM Modi over the phone in June during the COVID-19 crisis in India. “You are the source of inspiration for so many people across the world. I am completely confident that our bilateral relationship will touch new heights under President Biden and your leadership," Modi told Harris.
PM Modi Thanks US for Help During 2nd Covid Wave | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described India and America as “natural partners" as he held the first in-person meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. “India and America are natural partners. We have similar values, similar geopolitical interests," PM Modi said in a joint media appearance with Harris, the first-ever person of Indian origin to be elected as the vice-president of the United States.
In First Meet with PM Modi, Harris Talks About Defending Democracies | Voicing concern over the threat to democracies around the world, Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday underscored the need to defend democratic principles and institutions in both India and the US. Harris made the remarks in a joint media appearance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their first in-person meeting at the White House during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including the Indo-Pacific.
Terror will be a key discussion for Modi and Biden as India points to Pakistan’s “invisible hand” behind formation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.
