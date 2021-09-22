Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: Meeting With Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on Agenda as PM Modi Leaves for America Today

Here’s a tentative schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US to address the UNGA session in New York:

September 22: Prime Minister Modi is likely to take part in a Covid-19 summit.

September 23: He will meet Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison for bilateral meetings. Later, he will meet a number of top executives of major American companies in Washington. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to be one of them.

On the same day, Modi will meet US Vice-president Kamala Harris after which a gala dinner, to be hosted by US President Joe Biden, will take place.

September 24: Modi and Biden are expected to deliberate on ways to bolster bilateral ties in trade, investment and defence and security in their in-person talks in Washington. The bilateral talks between Modi and Biden are expected to figure ways to deal with radicalisation and terrorism besides major regional issues.

Besides holding bilateral talks with the US leaders, PM Modi will participate in the first in-person summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or QUAD in Washington on the same day that is expected to broadly focus on contemporary global and regional issues.

September 25: After concluding his engagements in Washington, Modi will travel to New York to attend the UN General Assembly on this day. He is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at around 6:30 pm (IST) in New York.

India and the US held a series of meetings as part of preparations for Modi’s visit. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid a two-day visit to India in July. Before that, US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin had paid a three-day visit to New Delhi in March.

The US is hosting the in-person summit of the leaders of QUAD to boost practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region as well as to send a strong signal about Washington’s commitment to the grouping. In March, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the QUAD leaders in the virtual format that vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending an apparent message to China.

The last time Modi visited the US was in September 2019 when he and the then US President Donald Trump addressed the Howdy-Modi event in Houston.

