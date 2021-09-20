CHANGE LANGUAGE
Narendra Modi in US: US Prez Biden to Participate in Bilateral Meeting with PM on Friday

File photo of PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. (Credits: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

President Joe Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, White House announced on Monday.

(details awaited)

first published:September 20, 2021, 19:46 IST