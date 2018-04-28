Narendra Modi in Wuhan LIVE: India, China May Venture Into Joint Economic Project in Afghanistan

India, China to undertake joint economic project in Afghanistan | In a move that could upset Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to undertake a joint India-China economic project in Afghanistan at their first informal summit here, official sources said. The understanding was reached between the two leaders during the two-day informal summit which concluded today, they said. As per the understanding, officials of both sides will identify the project in following up discussions and work out modalities. This will be a first such project in the war-torn country where China while trying to expand its influence has tacitly backed Pakistan, which has been accused by Afghanistan and the US of backing the Taliban and its most violent attacks in the country destabilising any attempts to restore peace. China for the first time held a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan in December last in Beijing to narrow down the differences between the two countries. China had also announced plans to extend its controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan at the meeting.
Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale briefs the media on the Informal Summit between PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping. PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping started the summit talks at the Hubei Provincial Museum where Xi took Modi around introducing the historic artifacts. The museum walk scheduled for 20 minutes lasted over 40 minutes after which they began one-on-one talks. The summit was stated to be unique as the two leaders have no pressure and obligation to strike any agreements nor make big announcements but focus mainly on candid discussions on solutions to some of the vexing problems like the boundary question and other issues. Their one-on-one talks were followed by delegation-level interaction with six top officials each from both sides took part, giving an impression that some of the critical issues were on the table for discussion.
It's tea-time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during an hour ride in a double-decker boat. Before the boat ride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping began their day with a walk around the East Lake. Today is day 2 of the informal summit between the two leaders.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale will brief the media at 9:30 am on the Informal Summit between PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping. PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping started the summit talks at the Hubei Provincial Museum where Xi took Modi around introducing the historic artifacts. The museum walk scheduled for 20 minutes lasted over 40 minutes after which they began one-on-one talks. The summit was stated to be unique as the two leaders have no pressure and obligation to strike any agreements nor make big announcements but focus mainly on candid discussions on solutions to some of the vexing problems like the boundary question and other issues. Their one-on-one talks were followed by delegation-level interaction with six top officials each from both sides took part, giving an impression that some of the critical issues were on the table for discussion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a boat ride after walking around the East Lake-side on the day-2 of PM Modi’s informal visit to China’s Wuhan. The boat ride will be followed with a one-on-one lunch after which Modi would return home.
Prime Minister @NarendraModi and Chinese President #XiJinping take a boat ride after walking around the East Lake-side on the day-2 of PM Modi’s visit to #China’s Wuhan pic.twitter.com/EOrPDsEekW— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) April 28, 2018
READ | When Xi Jinping Treated PM Modi to Unique Rendition of This Classic Bollywood Song
Reciprocating the gesture, PM Narendra Modi presented Chinese President Xi Jinping with the reprints of two paintings made by Xu Beihong, a famous Chinese artist during his stay at Santiniketan between 1939 and 1940.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping continue their one-on-one interaction with a walk around East Lake-side on day 2 of the informal summit in Wuhan
Prime Minister @NarendraModi and Chinese President #XiJinping continue their one-on-one interaction with a walk around East Lake-side on the day-2 of PM Modi’s visit to #China’s Wuhan pic.twitter.com/N3ST8yj0cu— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) April 28, 2018
After walking around the East Lake for half-an-hour now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping go for an hour ride in a double-decker boat and will end their first-ever informal summit with a one-on-one lunch after which Modi would return home. A traditional tea ceremony will take place during the hour long boat ride around.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping begins their last round of one-on-one talks today as they are set to wind up the two-day informal summit aimed at forging consensus to improve the bilateral relations and address the contentious issues bedevilling their ties. Today's talks included a walk around the famous East Lake and an hour-long boat ride. They would conclude their talks with one-on-one lunch hosted by Xi in the honour of Modi. The Prime Minister is due to leave for India after that.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale will brief the media at 10 am on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unprecedented two-day informal summit to "solidify" the India-China relationship and exchanged views on how the two countries can work together for the benefit of their people and the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to conclude their unprecedented informal summit today, seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Dokalam standoff last year.
PM Modi coins new acronym 'STRENGTH' to underscore importance of people-to-people contact | Prime Minister Narendra Modi today coined a new acronym 'STRENGTH' to underscore the importance of people-to-people contact between India and China. During his delegation-level talks as part of an unprecedented informal summit with President Xi Jinping in the central Chinese city, Modi hailed the centuries old Sino-India ties and said people-to-people contact should be promoted. Modi underscored the importance of people-to-people contact through STRENGTH : S-Spirituality; T-Tradition, Trade, and Technology; R-Relationship; E-Entertainment (Movies, Art, Dances etc.); N-Nature conservation; G-Games; T-Tourism and H- Health and Healing. He said India and China have the responsibility to work for 40 per cent of the world population and the two sides have a big opportunity to work together for the benefit of their people and the world. This is the fourth visit of Modi to China after he came to power in 2014. He is again due to visit China to take part in the SCO summit to be held at Qingdao city on June 9-10.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping enjoy an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood song 'Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha,' at an event in China's Wuhan.
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Chinese President XI Jinping enjoy an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood song 'Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha,' at an event in China's Wuhan. (27.04.2018) pic.twitter.com/KjGRcHbl38— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2018
Modi presents paintings of well known Chinese painter to Xi Jinping | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gifted to President Xi Jinping reprints of two paintings made by a famous Chinese artist during his stay at Santiniketan between 1939-40. Modi presented Xu Beihong's paintings to Xi during their informal summit here. Xu was known for his Chinese ink paintings of horses and birds. He was one of the first Chinese artists to articulate the need for artistic expressions that reflected a modern China at the beginning of the 20th century. The paintings depicted a horse and sparrows on grass. Xu made those paintings during his stay in Visva Bharati, officials said. The paintings were specially ordered by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) for the summit. Titled 'The Horse and Sparrows and Grass', these paintings are in the collection of Visva-Bharati, and their single reprints were especially commissioned by the ICCR on the occasion of the informal summit between the two leaders at Wuhan, sources here said.
"Delighted to meet President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. Our talks were extensive and fruitful. We deliberated on stronger India-China relations as well as other global issues," Modi tweeted at the end of the first day of talks. He also thanked President Xi for the "wonderful gesture of personally accompanying me in the Hubei Provincial Museum." Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders "exchanged views on solidifying our bilateral relationship." Their one-on-one talks were followed by delegation-level interaction with six top officials each from both sides took part, giving an impression that some of the critical issues were on the table for discussion. The talks lasted for over two hours overshooting scheduled half an hour time, hinting the seriousness of the discussions, officials said. The talks between the two leaders on the first day ended with dinner diplomacy. Xi hosted a banquet in honour of Modi at the famous East Lake. Xi in a gesture of warmth and friendship walked with Modi to the car to see him off. The summit was stated to be unique as the two leaders have no pressure and obligation to strike any agreements nor make big announcements but focus mainly on candid discussions on solutions to some of the vexing problems like the boundary question and other issues.
I thank President Xi Jinping for the wonderful gesture of personally accompanying me in the Hubei Provincial Museum. The Museum is home to great facets of Chinese history and culture. pic.twitter.com/Dtp1uc7NLz— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping n Friday held "extensive and fruitful" meetings on the first day of an unprecedented two-day informal summit to "solidify" the India-China relationship and exchanged views on how the two countries can work together for the benefit of their people and the world. The 'heart-to-heart' summit in Wuhan - the favourite holiday spot of revolutionary Chinese leader Mao Zedong - is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Dokalam standoff last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in the central Chinese city early on Friday for the summit began talks soon after Xi received him with a warm handshake and hosted a grand welcoming ceremony for him at the Hubei Provincial Museum. He was welcomed with a classical Chinese dance opera performance after which Xi took him around some of the most historic art collections and cultural relics of China's ancient civilisation. The museum walk scheduled for 20 minutes lasted over 40 minutes after which they began one-on-one talks.
Held 'extensive, fruitful' talks with Xi, says PM Modi in Chinese social media Weibo | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he held "extensive and fruitful" talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their first round of two-day informal summit here. "I am very pleased to meet with President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. We conducted extensive and fruitful talks and exchanged opinions on strengthening India-China relations and other international issues," Modi said in a post in the popular Chinese social media Weibo, where he has 1,83,112 followers. "Thank you, President Xi Jinping, for the wonderful gesture of personally accompanying me in the Hubei Provincial Museum. The Museum is home to great facets of Chinese history and culture," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to conclude their unprecedented two-day informal summit today, seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Dokalam standoff last year. PM Modi and XI will resume their one-on-one talks. They will begin their day with a walk around the East Lake for half an hour and then go for an hour ride in a double-decker boat and end their first-ever informal summit with a one-on-one lunch after which Modi would return home. This is fourth visit of Modi to China after he came to power in 2014. He is again due to visit China to take part in the SCO summit to be held at Qingdao city on June 9-10. Here is the schedule for the day: 7:30 am IST - East Lake Walk with President Xi (East Lake Guesthouse Complex) | 8 am IST - Boat Ride with President Xi (East Lake) | 9:10 am IST - Lunch hosted by President Xi Jinping for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On his part, President Xi Jinping said India and China have established closer partnership and made positive progress in recent years. "In the past five years, we have achieved a lot. We have met each other on many occasions," Xi said. The Chinese president said he believes in future and they could meet in format like this from time to time. "I look forward to in-depth communication with your excellency, and ensure we can build common understanding and help to take the China-India relationship to the next level," he told PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the centuries old Sino-India ties, telling Chinese President Xi Jinping that the two countries have a "big opportunity" to work together for the benefit of their people and the world. During his delegation-level talks as part of an unprecedented informal summit with President Xi in the central Chinese city, Modi said such informal summits should become a tradition between the two countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
PM Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping today held "extensive and fruitful" meetings on the first day of the Wuhan summit to "solidify" the India-China relationship and exchanged views on how the two countries can work together for the benefit of their people and the world.
The 'heart-to-heart' summit in Wuhan — the favourite holiday spot of revolutionary Chinese leader Mao Zedong — is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Dokalam standoff last year. Modi, who arrived in the central Chinese city on Friday, for the summit began talks soon after Xi received him with a warm handshake and hosted a grand welcoming ceremony for him at the Hubei Provincial Museum.
He was welcomed with a classical Chinese dance opera performance after which Xi took him around some of the most historic art collections and cultural relics of China's ancient civilisation. The museum walk scheduled for 20 minutes lasted over 40 minutes after which they began one-on-one talks.
Their one-on-one talks were followed by delegation-level interaction with six top officials each from both sides took part, giving an impression that some of the critical issues were on the table for discussion.
The talks lasted for over two hours overshooting scheduled half an hour time, hinting the seriousness of the discussions. The talks between the two leaders on the first day ended with dinner diplomacy. Xi hosted a banquet in honour of Modi at the famous East Lake. Xi in a gesture of warmth and friendship walked with Modi to the car to see him off.
The summit was stated to be unique as the two leaders have no pressure and obligation to strike any agreements nor make big announcements but focus mainly on candid discussions on solutions to some of the vexed problems like the boundary question and other issues. Modi offered to host the next informal summit with Xi in India next year. "I'll be happy, if in 2019, we can have such informal summit in India," he told Xi.
Xi said they can meet in a format like this from time to time. Modi hailed the centuries old Sino-India ties and said India and China have the responsibility to work for 40 per cent of the world population and the two sides have a big opportunity to work together for the benefit of their people and the world.
He recalled that during the 2000 years of history, India and China together provided momentum and strength to the world economy and dominated it for around 1600 years. "The two countries together constituted for about 50 per cent of the world economy for 1600 years," the prime minister said.
Modi also said the people of India felt proud that President Xi has twice received him out of the capital. Xi emphasised the two sides should look at the big picture of China-India relationship from a strategic angle and ensure their relationship continue to move forward in a positive direction.
-
27 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League DD vs KKR 219/420.0 overs 164/920.0 oversDelhi Daredevils beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 55 runs
-
26 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KXIP 132/620.0 overs 119/1019.2 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 13 runs
-
25 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RCB vs CSK 205/820.0 overs 207/519.4 oversChennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
-
24 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League SRH vs MI 118/1018.4 overs 87/1018.5 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs
-
23 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs DD 143/820.0 overs 139/820.0 oversKings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 4 runs