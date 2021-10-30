'Modi ji, Me Nagpur. Kem Cho': 6,500 km Away from India, PM Finds Marathi, Gujarati Connection in Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a great interaction with members of the Indian diaspora in Italy where he was heard speaking with the community in Marathi and Gujarati. PM Modi arrived in Italy’s capital Rome to participate in the G20 Summit scheduled for October 30 and 31.

He paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Piazza Gandhi in Rome and interacted with members of the diaspora, who had gathered to get a glimpse of the Indian Prime Minister.

In one of the videos, shared by Devendra Fadnavis, PM Modi was seen interacting with Indian diaspora in Gujarati and Marathi. PM Modi interacted with an individual and asked his name and continued conversating on Marathi.

The man, Hariom Kalia, replied that he had completed 20 years in Italy and teaches Yoga in the country, a report in ANI said. Kalia along with his three students recited Shiv Stuti that brough smile to PM’s face.

A woman from the crowd also interacted with PM Modi in Gujarati and was elated when he responded to her. The woman greeted PM Modi in Gujarati, “Narendra Bhai, Kem Cho?”; to which the Prime Minister responded, “Maja ma (I am good)”.

In a tweet, PM said, “In Rome last evening, I had a great interaction with members of the Indian diaspora in Italy, those who are studying about India and those who have developed a close bond with our nation over the years. It was wonderful to hear their views on diverse topics, he said in a tweet. Swamini Hamsananda Giri, the President of Sanatan Dharma Sangha, termed her meeting with Prime Minister Modi as moving.”

It was not the first instance where PM Modi was seen interacting with the Indian diaspora. Recently during the US visit in September, he was greeted by groups of Indian Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed in Washington. In a tweet, the PM said that he is, “Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength.” PM Modi also held interaction with the Indian American CEOs during his US visit.

The Prime Minister is currently on visit to Italy, where he met the President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in his first engagement since he landed in Rome. He had a discussion about trade and investment ties with them and also spoke about the global pandemic and climate change. PM Modi will also visit Vatican City as part of his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called on Pope Francis at the Vatican and discussed with him issues covering a range of areas of interest, including Covid-19, general global perspectives and maintaining peace and tranquility.

It is the first-ever one-to-one meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church. PM Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister Francis has met since becoming Pope in 2013.

