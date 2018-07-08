English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Narendra Modi's Jaipur Rally a Flop Show: Ashok Gehlot
The former chief minister alleged that the government machinery was misused and officers from patwari to collector in districts were busy arranging crowd for the rally. The administrative work got badly affected and government and contractual employees were forced to go to Jaipur.
File photo of former Rajasthan CM and Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot.
Jaipur: AICC general secretary and former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally a flop show on Sunday, saying no interaction took place in the meeting and only pre-recorded statement of beneficiaries were played in the programme.
"The meeting was organised for direct interaction with the prime minister but only a presentation of pre-recorded sponsored clips was shown in the meeting. Will this be called an interaction?" Gehlot said.
He said that these clips could have been sent to the prime minister in a pen drive and that too without spending crores of rupees.
The former chief minister alleged that the government machinery was misused and officers from patwari to collector in districts were busy arranging crowd for the rally. The administrative work got badly affected and government and contractual employees were forced to go to Jaipur.
"It was a government programme but the prime minister and the chief minister turned this into a political platform and they praised each other like anything. The PM did not make any announcement for the state," he said.
Also Watch
"The meeting was organised for direct interaction with the prime minister but only a presentation of pre-recorded sponsored clips was shown in the meeting. Will this be called an interaction?" Gehlot said.
He said that these clips could have been sent to the prime minister in a pen drive and that too without spending crores of rupees.
The former chief minister alleged that the government machinery was misused and officers from patwari to collector in districts were busy arranging crowd for the rally. The administrative work got badly affected and government and contractual employees were forced to go to Jaipur.
"It was a government programme but the prime minister and the chief minister turned this into a political platform and they praised each other like anything. The PM did not make any announcement for the state," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism