GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Narendra Modi's Jaipur Rally a Flop Show: Ashok Gehlot

The former chief minister alleged that the government machinery was misused and officers from patwari to collector in districts were busy arranging crowd for the rally. The administrative work got badly affected and government and contractual employees were forced to go to Jaipur.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2018, 8:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Narendra Modi's Jaipur Rally a Flop Show: Ashok Gehlot
File photo of former Rajasthan CM and Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot.
Jaipur: AICC general secretary and former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally a flop show on Sunday, saying no interaction took place in the meeting and only pre-recorded statement of beneficiaries were played in the programme.

"The meeting was organised for direct interaction with the prime minister but only a presentation of pre-recorded sponsored clips was shown in the meeting. Will this be called an interaction?" Gehlot said.

He said that these clips could have been sent to the prime minister in a pen drive and that too without spending crores of rupees.

The former chief minister alleged that the government machinery was misused and officers from patwari to collector in districts were busy arranging crowd for the rally. The administrative work got badly affected and government and contractual employees were forced to go to Jaipur.

"It was a government programme but the prime minister and the chief minister turned this into a political platform and they praised each other like anything. The PM did not make any announcement for the state," he said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery