Modi Keeps His Promise to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Shows What He Did on Diwali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared glimpses of his Diwali celebrations with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.
PM Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath temple and reviews reconstruction projects in the area on Wednesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared glimpses of his Uttarakhand visit to celebrate Diwali with soldiers with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu had conveyed Diwali greetings to Modi on Tuesday. In reply, the prime minister had said he would celebrate the day with soldiers and share pictures of the same Wednesday evening.
"Dear PM @netanyahu, as promised yesterday, here are some glimpses of how I celebrated Diwali. I went to the magnificent state of Uttarakhand, where I paid a surprise visit to our brave troops in Harsil, followed by prayers at Kedarnath, one of the holiest places in India," Modi tweeted.
Responding to Netanyahu's Diwali greetings, Modi had said on Tuesday, "Every year, I visit our border areas and surprise our troops. This year too, will spend Diwali with our brave troops. Spending time with them is special."
Dear PM @netanyahu, as promised yesterday, here are some glimpses of how I celebrated Diwali.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2018
I went to the magnificent state of Uttarakhand, where I paid a surprise visit to our brave troops in Harsil, followed by prayers at Kedarnath, one of the holiest places in India. pic.twitter.com/J1JJ1q5bWj
On the banks of the pristine Bhagirathi river, praying to Maa Bhagirathi.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2018
Felt extremely blessed. pic.twitter.com/uz2PEPYYbx
Responding to Netanyahu's Diwali greetings, Modi had said on Tuesday, "Every year, I visit our border areas and surprise our troops. This year too, will spend Diwali with our brave troops. Spending time with them is special."
