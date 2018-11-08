GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Modi Keeps His Promise to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Shows What He Did on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared glimpses of his Diwali celebrations with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2018, 9:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi Keeps His Promise to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Shows What He Did on Diwali
PM Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath temple and reviews reconstruction projects in the area on Wednesday. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared glimpses of his Uttarakhand visit to celebrate Diwali with soldiers with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu had conveyed Diwali greetings to Modi on Tuesday. In reply, the prime minister had said he would celebrate the day with soldiers and share pictures of the same Wednesday evening.

"Dear PM @netanyahu, as promised yesterday, here are some glimpses of how I celebrated Diwali. I went to the magnificent state of Uttarakhand, where I paid a surprise visit to our brave troops in Harsil, followed by prayers at Kedarnath, one of the holiest places in India," Modi tweeted.





Responding to Netanyahu's Diwali greetings, Modi had said on Tuesday, "Every year, I visit our border areas and surprise our troops. This year too, will spend Diwali with our brave troops. Spending time with them is special."
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...