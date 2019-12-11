Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Not Organised': Narendra Modi-led Gujarat Govt Gets Nanavati Commission's Clean Chit in 2002 Riots Case

The Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government has been given the clean chit in the 2002 Gujarat riots by the Nanavati Commission on Wednesday.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Gandhinagar: The Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government has been given the clean chit in the 2002 Gujarat riots by the Nanavati Commission. The commission's report was tabled in the state Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja tabled the report in the House, five years after it was submitted to

the then state government. In the report, it is mentioned that the post Godhra train burning riots were not organised.

Retired Justices G T Nanavati and Akshay Mehta had in 2014 submitted their final report on the 2002 riots to the then state chief minister Anandiben Patel.

Over 1,000 people, mainly of the minority community, were killed in the riots, according to official estimates, but unofficial estimates had pegged the number much higher.

The commission was appointed in 2002 by the then state chief minister Narendra Modi to probe the riots, that took

place after the burning of two coaches of the Sabarmati Express train near Godhra railway station, in which 59

'karsevaks' were killed.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

