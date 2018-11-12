Narendra Modi Likely to Chair Special Cabinet Meeting to Condole Demise of Ananth Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a special meeting of the Union Cabinet Monday to condole the demise of senior minister Ananth Kumar, official sources said.A resolution condoling the demise of the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and hailing his contribution would be passed.As per established practice, resolutions are passed by the Cabinet in the memory of ministers and senior leaders.Similar resolutions were passed following demise of then union ministers Gopinath Munde and Anil Madhav Dave.Kumar died at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday after battling lung cancer for several months.A six-time Member of Parliament, Kumar had climbed the political ladder steadily from being an RSS worker to becoming a Union minister in his thirties.Kumar had been in the inner circle of the central leadership of the BJP -- be it during the heydays of Atal Bihari Vajpayee or L K Advani and now Narendra Modi.