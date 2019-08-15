LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: On 73rd Independence Day, PM May Address Article 370 Repeal, State of Economy

News18.com | August 15, 2019, 7:01 AM IST
Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: On 73rd Independence Day, PM May Address Article 370 Repeal, State of EconomyOn the 73rd Indian Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a speech on Thursday. This will PM Modi's sixth straight Independence Day speech and he is expected to touch on a host of issues, ranging from his government's landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir to the state of economy.

PM Modi will first pay tributes to Mahatama Gandhi at 7 am at Rajghat. From 7:30 am, he will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Live coverage of the celebrations will begin from 6:30 am.
Aug 15, 2019 7:01 am (IST)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the National Flag of India at his residence.

Aug 15, 2019 7:01 am (IST)

In his address to the nation last week, PM Modi had assured people of the Valley development and peace, as he sought to assuage concerns following his government's decision to scrap the state's special status and dividing it into two Union Territories.

Aug 15, 2019 6:55 am (IST)


PM Modi also greeted the nation on Raksha Bandhan:

Aug 15, 2019 6:54 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the country "Happy Independence Day" in an early morning tweet.

Aug 15, 2019 6:51 am (IST)

This will be Modi's sixth August 15 speech, a number equal to the addresses from the ramparts of the Red Fort by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first and only other prime minister from the BJP. Vajpayee had given six straight speeches between 1998-2003.

Aug 15, 2019 6:51 am (IST)

PM Modi has used the annual event to announce his government's showpiece programmes like 'Swachh Bharat', 'Ayushman Bharat' and India's first manned space mission, and also to present a report card on its performance to highlight how the country has grown on his watch.

Aug 15, 2019 6:50 am (IST)

PM to Pay Tributes to Gandhiji | This will also be his first August 15 address after coming back to power with a huge mandate. Modi will first pay tributes to Mahatama Gandhi at 7 am at Rajghat. From 7:30 am, he will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Live coverage of the celebrations will begin from 6:30 am.

Aug 15, 2019 6:49 am (IST)

PM Modi to Speak Shortly | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on Thursday his sixth straight Independence Day speech and is expected to touch on a host of issues, ranging from his government's landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir to the state of economy.

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister tweeted his schedule. This will also be his first August 15 address after coming back to power with a huge mandate.

