Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: On 73rd Independence Day, PM May Address Article 370 Repeal, State of Economy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the National Flag of India at his residence.
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the tricolour at his residence. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/ZVJqithxng— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
PM Modi also greeted the nation on Raksha Bandhan:
रक्षाबंधन की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019
Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the country "Happy Independence Day" in an early morning tweet.
सभी देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019
Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!
PM to Pay Tributes to Gandhiji | This will also be his first August 15 address after coming back to power with a huge mandate. Modi will first pay tributes to Mahatama Gandhi at 7 am at Rajghat. From 7:30 am, he will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Live coverage of the celebrations will begin from 6:30 am.
