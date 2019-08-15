Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: On 73rd Independence Day, PM May Address Article 370 Repeal, State of Economy

Read More

Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: On 73rd Independence Day, PM May Address Article 370 Repeal, State of EconomyOn the 73rd Indian Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a speech on Thursday. This will PM Modi's sixth straight Independence Day speech and he is expected to touch on a host of issues, ranging from his government's landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir to the state of economy.PM Modi will first pay tributes to Mahatama Gandhi at 7 am at Rajghat. From 7:30 am, he will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Live coverage of the celebrations will begin from 6:30 am.