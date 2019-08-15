Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Visit 15 Domestic Tourist Destinations by 2022: PM Modi Urges India to Help Boost Tourism Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world is eager to explore trade with India and the government is working to keep prices under check and increase development.

News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Visit 15 Domestic Tourist Destinations by 2022: PM Modi Urges India to Help Boost Tourism Sector
PM Narendra Modi delivers Independence Day speech from Red Fort.
Loading...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address to the nation on Thursday, urged people to visit at least 15 tourist destinations within India by 2022, saying there is a "huge" scope to improve India's tourism sector.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day, he said India has much to offer and if domestic tourism increases, international footfall will also increase.

"I know people travel abroad for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom," the PM said.

He said people should visit Indian destinations even if there were no hotels or infrastructure there, as their visits would boost tourism in these areas and automatically lead to better facilities.

He also said that earlier people aspired to have a good mobile phone, but now they want more data and better speed.

Modi said there is a "huge" scope to improve India's tourism sector and it is imperative that the country meets the aspirations of its people. "There is a huge scope to improve our tourism sector," he said.

He said the time has come to boost exports and each district of India has much to offer. "Let us make local products attractive. May more export hubs emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect," he said.

He said the world is eager to explore trade with India and the government was working to keep prices under check and increase development.

"The fundamentals of our economy are strong," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram