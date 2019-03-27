Narendra Modi LIVE: PM to Address the Nation 'With an Important Message' Shortly

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah's quirky tweet on PM Modi's impending address.
He’s declaring the results of the Lok Sabha elections. #JustSaying— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 27, 2019
The PM has asked the nation to watch his address on television and social media.
मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों,— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019
आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा।
I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message.
Do watch the address on television, radio or social media.
What announcement will fit within the code of conduct guidelines of the election commission of India?— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 27, 2019
