Narendra Modi LIVE: PM to Address the Nation 'With an Important Message' Shortly

Narendra Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation around noon “with an important message”. “I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media (sic),” Modi tweeted, without elaborating.The PM will from March 31 embark on hectic campaigning trips ahead of seven-phase general elections that will begin on April 11. On March 31, Modi will interact with people, who have pledged their support to his ‘Man Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, from 500 places across the country.