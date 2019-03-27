LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Narendra Modi LIVE: PM to Address the Nation 'With an Important Message' Shortly

News18.com | March 27, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
Event Highlights

Narendra Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation around noon “with an important message”. “I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media (sic),” Modi tweeted, without elaborating.

The PM will from March 31 embark on hectic campaigning trips ahead of seven-phase general elections that will begin on April 11. On March 31, Modi will interact with people, who have pledged their support to his ‘Man Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, from 500 places across the country.
Mar 27, 2019 12:03 pm (IST)

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah's quirky tweet on PM Modi's impending address.

Mar 27, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

Speculation is also rife that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make a national security-related announcement in his address to the nation, which will begin shortly.

Mar 27, 2019 11:43 am (IST)

The PM will from March 31 embark on hectic campaigning trips ahead of seven-phase general elections that will begin on April 11. On March 31, Modi will interact with people, who have pledged their support to his ‘Man Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, from 500 places across the country.

Mar 27, 2019 11:42 am (IST)

The PM has asked the nation to watch his address on television and social media.

Mar 27, 2019 11:41 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation around noon “with an important message”, triggering intense and wild speculation on social media.

Narendra Modi LIVE: PM to Address the Nation 'With an Important Message' Shortly
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Amid intense speculation over Modi's announcement, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah joked on Twitter that the PM will "announce" the Lok Sabha election results. "What announcement will fit within the code of conduct guidelines of the election commission of India?" he said in another tweet.






