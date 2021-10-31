Narendra Modi at G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM to Talk Climate Change, Day After Seeking Push for Covaxin Nod

Live now
Narendra Modi at G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the second session of the G-20 Rome Summit, which will be held on the subject of climate change and the environment on Sunday. Read More
PM Narendra Modi is all set to attend the second session of the G20 Rome Summit on climate change and the environment on Sunday. He will be travelling to Glasgow in the United Kingdom to attend the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is also beginning on October 31.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 Summit ad discussed issues relating to the bilateral strategic partnership and updated each other on ”important regional concerns”. Jaishankar is accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ongoing G20 Summit from October 30-31.
“Delighted to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron in Rome. Our talks revolved around enhancing cooperation in diverse areas and boosting people-to-people relations, Modi tweeted after the meeting. The Prime Minister’s Office said that the two leaders had productive discussions on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The two leaders discussed India-France cooperation on various subjects and reaffirmed their commitment to the Strategic Partnership, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
Delighted to meet my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron in Rome. Our talks revolved around enhancing cooperation in diverse areas and boosting people-to-people relations. pic.twitter.com/zFGPO4CPKH
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit and the two leaders had “productive discussions” on the strategic bilateral ties and on a range of issues of mutual and global interests including the Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Modi, who is here at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi, was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his meeting with Macron.
Christian community leaders across India appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s meeting with Catholic church head Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday. In their first-ever meeting, the leaders discussed a wide array of issues including Covid-19, general global perspectives, and maintaining peace and tranquility.
Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India. @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/QP0If1uJAC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Pope Francis to visit India as he called on the head of the Catholic Church at the Vatican in their first-ever one-to-one meeting. At the Vatican, Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. It was the first-ever one-to-one meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church. Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister Francis has met since becoming Pope in 2013.
India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a G-20 Summit session on Saturday and asserted that it was necessary that the WHO approves Indian vaccines at the earliest. PM Modi in his intervention at the session on “global economy and global health” also flagged the issue of facilitating international travel and talked about the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of achieving this.
On Sunday, PM Modi will also visit the Trevi Fountain in Rome and also conduct bilateral meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister. He will attend a session on sustainable development and a side event hosted by US President Joe Biden on ‘Supply Chain Resilience’.
PM Modi attended the first session of the G20 Rome Summit on Saturday, where he discussed the global economy and health along with a host of world leaders. Taking to his official handle on Twitter, PM Modi said that the proceedings at the G20 summit were “extensive and productive”.
He interacted with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, exchanging pleasantries and showcasing a spirit of camaraderie. In a series of photos tweeted by the PMO India, Prime Minister Modi is seen meeting Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
At the G-20 Summit session, PM Modi said India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic. He asserted that it was necessary that the WHO approves Indian vaccines at the earliest.
The prime minister in his intervention at the session on “global economy and global health” also flagged the issue of facilitating international travel and talked about the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of achieving this, according to the text of his intervention shared by his office.
Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction over the G20’s decision to come up with a 15 per minimum corporate tax to make the global financial architecture more “just and fair”, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, briefing reporters on Modi’s engagements here. The decision is aimed at ensuring that companies pay a certain amount of tax in countries they are located in, Shringla said.
