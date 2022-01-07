Narendra Modi LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Petition Seeking Dismissal of Punjab Home Min, Police Chief Over Security Lapse

Live now
PM Modi’s Security Breach LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed over the alleged lapse of security arrangements during the Prime Minister’s Punjab visit, which calls for the dismissal of the state’s Home Minister and police chief.
Prime Minister Modi was in Punjab on Wednesday to dedicate projects worth Rs 42,000 crore to the people. He landed in Bathinda in the morning from Read More
Even as questions are being raised over the role of Punjab Police in Wednesday’s alleged security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, on the ground the incident is fast becoming a major political issue in the poll-bound state.
On a day when the Punjab government ordered a probe into the incident, the BJP upped the ante by demanding the sacking of state home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and the police chief. READ MORE
Holding the Punjab government responsible for the Prime Minister’s security breach on way to Ferozepur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the Congress party cannot be forgiven for the serious lapse.
“The Congress party is in power in Punjab. Could we have imagined a security breach in Prime Minister’s convoy like the one that happened there yesterday?” “A Prime Minister represents the country. His office is an institution that everyone should respect. If we cannot ensure the safety of institutions like that of the prime minister it would be difficult to prevent the disintegration of the country’s democratic institutions,” Singh said addressing the BJP’s concluding Vijay Sankalp rally in Uttarkashi.
Amid politics over the lapses in the security cover of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit on Wednesday, the Home Minister has constituted a three-member committee to probe the “serious lapses in the security arrangements” that “led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk”.
The three-member committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and include Balbir Singh, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau, and S Suresh, Inspector-General of SPG. The committee is advised to submit its report at the earliest. READ MORE
BJP leaders offered prayers at temples in different parts of the country for a long life for the PM. They also posted their wishes and prayers for Modi on Twitter, using the hashtag “LongLivePMModi”. Punjab BJP leader met Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh, seeking the dismissal of the state’s home minister and its police chief.
The Punjab government announced its own two-member panel to investigate lapses. It has been asked to submit its report in three days. From Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, political leaders sparred over the issue.
The Centre on Thursday set up a three-member panel to investigate the security breach that stalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab trip, an announcement made hours after a minister indicated that some big and tough decisions” were being taken by the Union Home Ministry.
Modi briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach even as Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the theatrics related to Wednesday’s incident were aimed at imposing President’s Rule on Punjab.
The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed over the alleged lapse of security arrangements during Prime Minister’s Punjab visit, which calls for the dismissal of the state’s Home Minister and police chief.
Prime Minister Modi was in Punjab on Wednesday to dedicate projects worth Rs 42,000 crore to the people. He landed in Bathinda in the morning from where he was scheduled to fly to Ferozepur for a rally. However, bad weather forced a change in plans and PM Modi decided to cover the 100km distance by road – a two-hour drive.
Just 10km ahead of the venue, his cavalcade was met by protesting farmers, keeping the convoy along with the PM waiting on the bridge for 20 minutes. They finally had to turn back with the PM reportedly telling airport officials to “thank their Chief Minister” that he made it alive to the airport.
Earlier in the day, the Punjab government announced its own two-member panel to investigate lapses. It has been asked to submit its report in three days. From Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, political leaders sparred over the issue.
The committee announced by the Union Home Ministry will inquire into “serious lapses” in security arrangements which exposed the VVIP to grave risk.
