PM Modi Greets People on Statehood Days of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya
PM Modi Greets People on Statehood Days of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on their statehood days and offered his best wishes to them. ”Statehood day greetings to the people of Manipur, India is proud of its contribution to national development,” he tweeted, adding that the state is a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent. Modi wished the state the very best in its journey towards progress.

”Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue,” he said in another tweet. Extending his greetings to people of Meghalaya, the prime minister said the state is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood.

”Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising. May the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come,” he added.


