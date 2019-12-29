Today's Youth Disapprove of Instability, Nepotism, Says PM Modi in Last 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2019

New Delhi: PM Modi is currently addressing the 60th edition of his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The monthly radio programme is broadcast over the All India Radio, Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App.

The Prime Minister in a tweet said, “The final Mann Ki Baat of 2019 will be held tomorrow at 11 am. Do join.”

The final #MannKiBaat of 2019 will be held tomorrow at 11 AM. Do join. pic.twitter.com/Bu0N4h1ajN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2019

In his last address to the nation on November 24, PM Modi had announced the launch of ‘Fit India grading system’ in schools across the country.

The Prime Minister had also encouraged the use of mother tongue adding that all progress was meaningless if one’s mother tongue is neglected.

Mann Ki Baat is broadcast every last Sunday of the month and he Prime Minister invites suggestions, stories and ideas from the people.

