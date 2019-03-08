English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple; Set to Unveil Projects in Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad
Modi will also visit Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad and unveil multiple development projects for the state. In Varanasi, he will attend the National Women Livelihood Meet 2019 at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayer at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Friday morning and laid the foundation stone of an approach road to the temple, and for beautification and strengthening projects.
Modi will also visit Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad and unveil multiple development projects for the state. In Varanasi, he will attend the National Women Livelihood Meet 2019 at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul. The prime minister will also address a public gathering.
In Kanpur, he will unveil the Panki Power Plant, a 660 megawatt electricity generation and distribution unit. The prime minister will also inaugurate a section of the the Lucknow Metro Rail through video link.
Besides, he will lay the foundation stone for Agra Metro Rail Project and also address a gathering on this occasion.
In Ghaziabad, Modi will inaugurate the Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) section of the metro and flag-off a train from Shaheed Sthal station.
This elevated metro corridor will have eight stations and will provide convenient mode of transport for people between the national capital and Ghaziabad, and ease traffic congestion.
The prime minister will inaugurate the Hindon Airport Civil Terminal in Ghaziabad which will benefit people of western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR) as they will be able to avail domestic flights from Hindon.
He will lay foundation stone of Delhi-Ghaziabad- Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). This is one of the first, high-speed and high-frequency rail-based RRTS project aimed at greatly improving transport facility and creating many employment opportunities.
Modi will also unveil various development projects, including education, housing, drinking water, sanitation and sewerage management, in Ghaziabad and address a public gathering there.
People wearing black clothes or carrying black bags or water bottles will not be permitted to enter the prime minister's public meeting area, DIG Upendra Agarwal said.
He said, 10 superintendents of police, 10 additional superintendents of police, 35 deputy SPs, 3,000 police personnel, including those from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed.
Besides this, 500 police personnel in plain clothes will keep a watch on the public meeting area, Agarwal said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
