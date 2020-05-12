Narendra Modi Speech on Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As Cases Cross 70,000 Mark, PM May Extend Lockdown But with More Relaxations

Narendra Modi on Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation in half an hour from now (at 8pm). This comes a day after he interacted with chief ministers on ways to deal with the spread of coronavirus and also boost economic activity, the Prime Minister's Office said.
This will be the prime minister's fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of Covid-19. Sources in the government indicated that the prime minister is likely to speak on issues related to the lockdown and the economy.
May 12, 2020 7:55 pm (IST)
According to the Health Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,293 and the positive cases climbed to 70,756, registering an increase of 87 deaths and 3,604 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am today.
May 12, 2020 7:44 pm (IST)
PM's Address to Begin Shortly | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation will begin shortly. He is likely to speak on issues related to the lockdown and the economy.
While some CMs suggested reopening economic activity, others believed that it would be too dangerous at this stage in India's fight against the spread of Covid-19.
May 12, 2020 7:35 pm (IST)
"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second phase and similarly the measures needed in the third phase are not needed in the fourth," the prime minister told the chief ministers according to the statement. (3/3)
May 12, 2020 7:31 pm (IST)
"We can now focus our strategy in this battle against coronavirus, as should be the case. We have a two-fold challenge, to reduce the transmission rate of the disease, and to increase public activity gradually, while adhering to all the guidelines. We will have to work towards achieving both these objectives," he said. (2/3)
May 12, 2020 7:26 pm (IST)
Updates from PM's Interaction With CMs | According to an official statement, Modi also said resumption of train services was needed to rev up the economic activity. But, he made it clear that services on all routes will not be resumed and that only a limited number of trains would ply for now. (1/3)
May 12, 2020 7:21 pm (IST)
CMs Demand Extension of Lockdown | In yesterday's meet, a number of states asked for the lockdown to be extended but limited to areas worst hit by the virus, government sources said. They also requested for red zones to be changed from entire districts to just containment zones. The PM also assured the states that the Centre was working to reopen the economy and said suggestions given by them for its revival were being given due consideration.
May 12, 2020 7:17 pm (IST)
Follow this space for latest updates on PM Modi's address today
May 12, 2020 7:07 pm (IST)
Earlier Announcements | In his March 19 address, the prime minister announced a "janta curfew" on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 14, he extended the lockdown period till May 3. On April 3, in a video message, Modi asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on April 5. The lockdown was further extended till May 17 by the Home Ministry.
May 12, 2020 7:06 pm (IST)
Lockdown Will Have to Continue: PM | Concluding the meet yesterday, the prime minister had said the lockdown will have to continue. He asks the states to give suggestion before May 15 on what economic activities should be allowed and how to go about it.
May 12, 2020 7:04 pm (IST)
Two-fold Challenges: PM Modi | In his virtual meet with the chief ministers yesterday, Modi said the challenges are two-fold -- reduction of the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines. The Centre and states will have to work towards achieving the twin objectives, he said.
May 12, 2020 7:02 pm (IST)
PM Held Virtual Meeting with CMs | The Prime Minister's address to the country comes a day after he held hours-long video conference with the chief ministers of the states to discuss the current situation amid the coronavirus pandemic and devise further strategy for the way ahead.
May 12, 2020 6:56 pm (IST)
PM to Address the Nation at 8 pm | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm tonight, the PMO announced on Twitter, as India surged past 70,000 cases with the death toll due to the novel coronavirus climbing to 2,293. This will be the prime minister's fifth address to the nation since he first announced nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. It is speculated to be regarding the lockdown and a possible extension with some more relaxations in place in wake of the pandemic.
On Monday, India reported an increase of 4,213 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the highest daily increase ever, taking overall Covid-19 count to 67,152, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of patients who recovered from the virus also saw its highest daily jump. The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029 while the number of deaths in the country due to the infection reached 2,206.
In the meeting with chief ministers, PM Modi said the road ahead should be focused on reducing the spread of Covid-19 and ensuring that all precautions were taken by people, including social distancing norms, by observing 'do gaz doori'.
During the videoconference, PM Modi told chief ministers that India would have to devise and implement a “balanced strategy” to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and the biggest challenge for the country will be to ensure that the infection does not spread to villages.
The nationwide lockdown has been in force since March 25 to contain the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 2,200 people, and afflicted more than 70,000 in the country.