Narendra Modi Speech on Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As Cases Cross 70,000 Mark, PM May Extend Lockdown But with More Relaxations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)



On Monday, India reported an increase of 4,213 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the highest daily increase ever, taking overall Covid-19 count to 67,152, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of patients who recovered from the virus also saw its highest daily jump. The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029 while the number of deaths in the country due to the infection reached 2,206.



In the meeting with chief ministers, PM Modi said the road ahead should be focused on reducing the spread of Covid-19 and ensuring that all precautions were taken by people, including social distancing norms, by observing 'do gaz doori'.



During the videoconference, PM Modi told chief ministers that India would have to devise and implement a “balanced strategy” to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and the biggest challenge for the country will be to ensure that the infection does not spread to villages.



The nationwide lockdown has been in force since March 25 to contain the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 2,200 people, and afflicted more than 70,000 in the country.











