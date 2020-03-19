Narendra Modi on Coronavirus Live Updates: PM to Address Nation at 8pm on Epidemic

Event Highlights PM Held Conversations With CMs

Just hours before his address, the government announced it will not allow any international commercial passenger aircraft to land from March 22-29. The central government said the railways and Civil Aviation Ministry must suspend all concessional travel on trains and flights, except for students, patients and disabled people. "Similarly, all children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out," it added.

Making a strong pitch for SAARC nations to jointly combat coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday proposed setting up a coronavirus emergency fund with India committing $10 million initially for it, and asserted that the best way to deal with the pandemic was by coming together, and not growing apart. Mar 19, 2020 7:24 pm (IST) The prime minister has also been in touch with leaders in SAARC countries as well as G20, aiming at both regional and international partnerships to take on the epidemic, amid an early acknowledgement that no country has the expertise to fight COVID-19 alone. Mar 19, 2020 7:19 pm (IST) PM Held Conversations With CMs | PM Modi has held conversations with CMs of states like Maharashtra and UP which are reporting more cases and discussed steps being taken. The principal secretary to PM, PK Mishra, has been deputed by Modi to hold regular video conferences with states to ensure a coordinated approach. "Such efforts have ensured no shortage of testing kits or essential medicines," said the official. Mar 19, 2020 7:16 pm (IST) "This information is incorrect. It will also create unnecessary panic in minds of the people, which is the last thing we need in times like these," a source close to the government said. Mar 19, 2020 7:09 pm (IST) No Lockdown Announcement | Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation about the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, top sources in the government have clarified that there will not be any announcement of a lockdown. Multiple media reports speculated that the Prime Minister will announce a virtual lockdown of the country, but sources told News18 that the information is incorrect. Mar 19, 2020 7:02 pm (IST) Modi Lauds Those Working to Combat Virus | Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday hailed those involved in combating the coronavirus outbreak as he responded to several tweets on the fight against the deadly virus. He also appreciated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for setting an example by registering his sister's details in the government portal for people coming from abroad. "I hope others also emulate Naveen Babu. We all can do our bit in preventing the spread of COVID-19," Modi said. Mar 19, 2020 6:53 pm (IST) PM Modi has also expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating coronavirus including the various state governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with aviation sector, municipal staff and others. Mar 19, 2020 6:52 pm (IST) The prime minister has been regularly taking to social media, urging people to prepare themselves but not panic. He has supported the idea of avoiding non-essential travel and limiting gatherings to check the spread of the virus. Mar 19, 2020 6:52 pm (IST) "PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it," the PMO tweeted yesterday. PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2020 Mar 19, 2020 6:48 pm (IST) PM Modi to Address Nation at 8 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it.

The Centre has requested states to enforce work from home for private sector employees, except for those working in emergency and essential services. "State governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives or government servants or medical professionals are advised to remain at home," the statement noted.



To reduce huge gatherings, all group B and C category of central government employees will be asked to attend offices on alternate weeks, and there will be "staggered timings" for all employees.



Modi had on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. "Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed. This includes further enhancing testing facilities," the PMO said.



The Prime Minister has emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the coronavirus menace. He has also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next.

