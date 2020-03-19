Narendra Modi on Coronavirus Live Updates: PM to Address Nation at 8pm on Epidemic

Making a strong pitch for SAARC nations to jointly combat coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday proposed setting up a coronavirus emergency fund with India committing $10 million initially for it, and asserted that the best way to deal with the pandemic was by coming together, and not growing apart.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
The Centre has requested states to enforce work from home for private sector employees, except for those working in emergency and essential services. "State governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives or government servants or medical professionals are advised to remain at home," the statement noted.
To reduce huge gatherings, all group B and C category of central government employees will be asked to attend offices on alternate weeks, and there will be "staggered timings" for all employees.
Modi had on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. "Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed. This includes further enhancing testing facilities," the PMO said.
The Prime Minister has emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the coronavirus menace. He has also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next.
