English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi Plays Nationalism Card in Karnataka Rally, Rakes up Surgical Strikes
Speaking at Kalaburagi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress had questioned the genuineness of the assault by the Indian Army.
Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of "insulting national heroes" and the Indian Army by "questioning" the veracity of the cross-border surgical strikes. He also said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi "disrespected" national song ‘Vande Mataram'.
"Forgetting the national heroes, patriots and history is the nature of a family in the Congress. (Jawaharlal) Nehru and VK Krishna Menon insulted General (KS) Thimayya, who had to resign. They neglected General (K M) Cariappa," Modi said at an election rally in Kalaburagi in Karnataka.
Invoking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Prime Minister said Independent India's first home minister, was instrumental in forcing the Nizam of Hyderabad, who controlled the region where Kalaburagi is located, to accede to the country. "But one family in the Congress loses its sleep whenever Sardar Patel's name crops up," he said.
Seeking to appeal to patriotic sentiments of voters, the prime minister raked up the issue of cross-LoC surgical strikes, claiming the Congress questioned the genuineness of the assault by the Indian Army.
"They (Congress) sought proof about the genuineness of the surgical strike. Bodies of Pakistani soldiers were carried on trucks, a newspaper said that...and they need proof. Should our soldiers go on such operations with a camera or a gun?" he said.
The prime minister said a Congress leader even called the Army chief a "goonda" (gangster) after the surgical strike. The prime minister reached out to farmers of Karnataka, saying his government would take up farming of pulses in a big way.
Rejecting the Congress claim that it was a champion of Dalit causes, Modi referred to "atrocity" on a Dalit girl in Karnataka's Bidar. "But the state's ruling party did not speak about it. they had no candlelight protests," he said.
"This party (Congress) only knows how to prostrate before the members of one family. But we have decided to construct memorials to the tribals who fought against the British since 1857 to 1947 when India became independent," he said.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
"Forgetting the national heroes, patriots and history is the nature of a family in the Congress. (Jawaharlal) Nehru and VK Krishna Menon insulted General (KS) Thimayya, who had to resign. They neglected General (K M) Cariappa," Modi said at an election rally in Kalaburagi in Karnataka.
Invoking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Prime Minister said Independent India's first home minister, was instrumental in forcing the Nizam of Hyderabad, who controlled the region where Kalaburagi is located, to accede to the country. "But one family in the Congress loses its sleep whenever Sardar Patel's name crops up," he said.
Seeking to appeal to patriotic sentiments of voters, the prime minister raked up the issue of cross-LoC surgical strikes, claiming the Congress questioned the genuineness of the assault by the Indian Army.
"They (Congress) sought proof about the genuineness of the surgical strike. Bodies of Pakistani soldiers were carried on trucks, a newspaper said that...and they need proof. Should our soldiers go on such operations with a camera or a gun?" he said.
The prime minister said a Congress leader even called the Army chief a "goonda" (gangster) after the surgical strike. The prime minister reached out to farmers of Karnataka, saying his government would take up farming of pulses in a big way.
Rejecting the Congress claim that it was a champion of Dalit causes, Modi referred to "atrocity" on a Dalit girl in Karnataka's Bidar. "But the state's ruling party did not speak about it. they had no candlelight protests," he said.
"This party (Congress) only knows how to prostrate before the members of one family. But we have decided to construct memorials to the tribals who fought against the British since 1857 to 1947 when India became independent," he said.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Listed on HDFC Bank's SmartBuy Website With Image, Complete Specifications
- Virat Kohli to Star for Surrey in Maiden County Stint With Eye on England Tour
- Jio Launches JioInteract; An AI Based Video Platform For You To Talk To Amitabh Bachchan
- IPL 2018: Best Moments Shared on Facebook; Dhoni's 33 Sixes, Tendulkar's 15-Yr Old Pic And More
- IPL 2018: There's Method Behind the Madness of MI Star Suryakumar Yadav