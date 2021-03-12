PM Modi Links Dandi March to His Govt’s Vaccine Diplomacy to Underline Self-Reliance Goal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said salt is a symbol of hard work and signifies India’s loyalty, as he flagged off a symbolic 386-kilometre ‘Dandi March’ on the historic protest’s 91st anniversary and launched the celebration of 75 years of independence — Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Paying his tributes to freedom fighters, the Prime Minister tied the Dandi March to his own goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and said Mahatma Gandhi had understood the importance of it. “At that time, salt was a symbol of India’s self-reliance. Along with the values of India, the British also hurt this self-reliance,” he said at the event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

“People of India had to depend on salt coming from England. Gandhiji understood this chronic pain of the country and caught the pulse of the people. And on seeing this movement, it became the movement of every Indian, became the resolution of every Indian,” he said.

Referring to vaccine manufacturing in the country and India’s export of the shots, he said today India is showing self-reliance and that has proved beneficial for the entire world. “The achievements of India are not only our own today, but they are going to show light to the whole world.”

The PM Modi was addressing a gathering near Abhay Ghat, the resting place of late prime minister Morarji Desai. Earlier in the day, he visited the Sabarmati Ashram where he paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is being held 75 weeks before August 15, 2022, when India will complete 75 years of independence. Along with this, a 386-km-long symbolic Dandi March is being held from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari district.

Paying his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters on the occasion, he said: “I bow to the feet of all the great personalities who participated in India’s freedom struggle and have led the country.”

He further said that the country has been making vigorous efforts for the last six years to save the glory of India’s history. “Efforts are being made in every state and region… The country completed the revival of the site associated with the Dandi Yatra two years ago. I myself had the opportunity to visit Dandi on this occasion,” he said.