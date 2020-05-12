Day After Meeting with CMs, PM Modi Set to Address Nation at 8pm; Lockdown Extension on Cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8pm tonight, the PMO announced on Twitter, even as India surged past 70,000 cases with the death toll due to the novel coronavirus climbing to 2293, .

The address will be the PM's fifth one during the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown and is speculated to be regarding the lockdown and a possible extension with some more relaxations in place in wake of the pandemic.

You can follow all the latest updates on PM Modi's address on news18.com's blog, while it will be live streamed on CNN-News18. You can also watch PM's address to the nation live at the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister @PMOIndia as well as the YouTube handle of the Prime Minister.

Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 12, 2020

The Prime Minister's address comes at the heels of a video conference on Monday where he interacted with chief ministers of all the states on devising out ways to tackle the coronavirus and the resumption of activities across the states once the lockdown is lifted. The current phase of which is slated to conclude on May 17.

Since the coronavirus has struck the country, PM Modi had addressed the nation four times, starting on March 19 where he announced a 'self-imposed' Janata Curfew two days later for March 22. On March 24, PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown.

On April 14, he extended the lockdown till May 3. On May 3, the Union ministry announced the extension of lockdown till May 17.