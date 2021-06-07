Narendra Modi Speech LIVE Streaming: Watch PM’s Address to Nation at 5pm

Narendra Modi Speech LIVE Streaming: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5pm on Monday and is expected to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Watch the address live

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted the announcement. Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.

PM’s Previous Address

As India continues to lose its frontline workers to the Covid-19 battle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in May become emotional while lauding doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for their efforts in fighting COVID-19.

Modi had urged bringing medical services closer to COVID-19 patients, coming up with a new mantra - Jahan bimaar, wahin upchaar - at a video conference with doctors where he choked up while speaking of lives lost to the virus.

Though the attack of the pandemic has been checked to an extent with the joint efforts of all, it is not the time to feel satisfied, he had told healthcare professionals and other frontline workers in his Varanasi constituency.

We have to fight a long battle, he had added. He had said health services needed to pay attention to the rural areas of Varanasi and Purvanchal and pitched his new mantra’ of treatment at the doorstep.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here