Narendra Modi Speech LIVE Streaming: Watch PM’s Address to Nation on Coronavirus Lockdown Here

At least seven states — Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana — have already announced extension of the lockdown till April 30. According to the Union Health Ministry's latest update, the Covid-19 death toll has risen to 339 and the number of confirmed cases crossed the to 10,000-mark in the country, which is under the nationwide lockdown since March 25.

With most states favouring the lockdown to be extended at least by two weeks beyond April 14, the government is broadly focusing on a two-pronged action plan -- containing the spread of Covid-19 in the country and staggered resumption of economic activities.

An indication that while the lockdown maybe extended to ensure social distancing, some relaxations would be made to push economic activities also came from the prime minister, who during a meeting with chief ministers on Saturday via video conferencing, said it was important to save lives as well as livelihoods.

"While announcing the lockdown, I had said 'jaan hai to jahan hai' (health is wealth)... Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, 'Jaan bhi, jahan bhi' ((lives as well as livelihoods), for India's bright future, and prosperous and healthy India," Modi had said.

