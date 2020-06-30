Narendra Modi Speech LIVE Streaming: Watch PM’s Address to Nation on Unlock 2.0, India-China Standoff Live Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4pm today with the India-China Galwan Valley row and Unlock 2.0 guidelines likely to be on the agenda. PM Modi's address comes amid the tense standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian army soldiers were martyred in clashes that broke out in Galwan Valley on June 15. Besides this, the prime minister is also expected to speak on the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry on Monday night for "Unlock 2" which will come into effect from July 1.

You can follow all the latest updates on PM Modi's address on news18.com's blog, while it will be live-streamed on CNN-News18 and the PIB's Facebook and Youtube pages. You can also watch PM's address to the nation live at the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister @PMOIndia as well as the YouTube handle of the Prime Minister.

Notably, this would be the prime minister's sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow."

In his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, PM Modi on Sunday said that India has given a befitting response to those who dared to eye her territory in Ladakh, referring to the clash in Galwan Valley with Chinese troops in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

On the issue of COVID-19, he had called on the people to be more vigilant in the unlock phase and take the required measures, while reiterating that not doing so would endanger their lives as well as those of others.

Modi had last addressed the nation on May 12 when he had announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore stimulus package to help kickstart the economy that was reemerging from the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his recent interaction with the chief minister via video conferencing, PM Modi urged them to think about phase 2 of unlocking to revive the economy which is reeling under the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Presently, the country is in phase one of 'Unlock' and it enters the Month-long phase 2 from July 1.

Adopting a cautious approach, the Union government in its ‘Unlock Phase 2’ has refused to give further relaxations in major sectors that remain closed. Schools, colleges, educational institutions, cinemas, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, and even metro services will continue to remain shut until July 31, the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said.

Similarly, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will continue to be disallowed.