Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: Ensured VIP Culture Does Not Overpower Vax Drive, 100 Cr Milestone Reflects New India, Says PM

Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation and congratulated the citizens for achieving the 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination feat. He said India’s vaccination programme was science-born, science-driven and science-based. PM Modi asserted that there was no “VIP culture” in the drive. Read More
Top US lawmakers have congratulated India after the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone, saying India’s success will help the world defeat the pandemic. Read More
India’s vaccination drive is a big success, the 100 crore figure answers India’s critics, there is optimism in the economy, but the war is not over and don’t be negligent during festival season — Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave these five big messages in his address to the nation on Friday. Read More
To commemorate the milestone that India has achieved by administering 100 crores Covid-19 vaccination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday changed his Twitter profile photo. His display photo now is that of a medicine bottle which has, ‘Congratulations India. 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered,’ written on it. It also has the symbolic tricolour of the Indian flag around it, as an aura of patriotism. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the vaccination program science-driven and science-based. India’s vaccination campaign is a living example of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’, he said in a virtual address to the nation. Read some of the top quotes from the Prime Minister’s public address here.
“I request all to celebrate the upcoming festivals with utmost caution. I appeal to all those who have not taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine yet should given utmost priority to getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should encourage others,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation ahead of upcoming festivals amid coronavirus pandemic.
“Many were doubting India’s capabilities. Our vaccination programme was science-borne, science-driven and science-based. It’s based on scientific methods, entirely,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation today.
While addressing the nation today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “For other nations, vaccine research and development is nothing new. India usually imported vaccines from other nations. Initially, it was questioned if India will be able to survive this pandemic. Will there be vaccination? Are there enough funds? But this 100 crore mark has answered all questions. Now India will be considered safer place.” On Thursday, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India.
During his address a day after 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Yesterday, India has made a record of 100 crore vaccines. We achieved this because of the people of our country. I would like to congratulate everyone on it. India’s vaccination program is being compared to other nations. Its a bench mark.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, in an opinion piece, described India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive as a journey from anxiety to assurance that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people’s trust in the vaccines despite various efforts to create mistrust and panic.
Ahead of his address to the nation at 10 am today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his Twitter profile photo, which now says, ‘India – 100 Crore Covid-19 Vaccines Administered’.
India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive, PM Narendra Modi said, is an example of what the country can achieve if the citizens and the government come together with a common goal in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation). Noting that only a handful of countries have developed their own vaccines so far, he said in an opinion piece that more than 180 countries are dependent on an extremely limited pool of producers and dozens of nations are still waiting for the supply of vaccines while India has crossed 100 crore doses.
From the development of vaccines to inoculation, science and science-based approach has been involved in all processes, he asserted. Taking everyone along, the country started the campaign of ‘Sabko Vaccine, Muft Vaccine’, he noted.
The country, he said, had only one mantra — that if the disease does not discriminate, then there cannot be any discrimination in the vaccination. “That’s why it was ensured that VIP culture was not allowed,” he said.
PM Modi described India’s vaccination drive as a journey from anxiety to assurance that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people’s trust in the vaccines despite various efforts to create mistrust and panic.
There was a lot of pressure from different interest groups to give preferential treatment to them in vaccination, he said, while giving credit to Indian scientists and entrepreneurs for rising to the occasion to make the country aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in producing vaccines. Outlining the enormity of the challenge, from producing the vaccine in plants of Pune and Hyderabad to ensuring last mile delivery across the country with seamless logistics, Modi said the drive has been an unprecedented effort in the history of independent India.
When everyone takes ownership, nothing is impossible. Our healthcare workers traversed hills and crossed rivers across difficult geographies to vaccinate people. Our youth, social workers, healthcare workers, social and religious leaders, all deserve credit for the fact that India faces minimal vaccine hesitancy when compared to even developed nations, he wrote in the piece Team India-Responding to Adversity with Achievement. Administering 100 crore doses of vaccines in just about nine months since the vaccination started has been a tremendous journey in dealing with the disease, the prime minister said, noting that humanity was dealing with such a pandemic after 100 years and no one knew much about the virus following its outbreak in early 2020.
We remember how unpredictable the situation appeared then, as we were faced by an unknown and invisible enemy mutating rapidly. The journey from anxiety to assurance has happened and our nation has emerged stronger, thanks to the world’s largest vaccination drive, he said. One of the reasons for the success of the campaign was the trust that people developed in the vaccine and the process followed, despite various efforts to create mistrust and panic, he added.
Describing the exercise as bhagirath (gigantic) effort involving multiple sections of society, he pointed out that if it is assumed that a healthcare worker took just two minutes for every vaccination then at this rate it took around 41 lakh man days or approximately 11 thousand man years of effort to reach this landmark of 100 crore doses. There are some among us who only trust foreign brands, even for simply everyday necessities. However, when it came to something as crucial as the COVID-19 vaccine, the people of India unanimously trusted Made in India’ vaccines. This is a significant paradigm shift, he said.
India’s vaccine drive, Modi added, is an example of what the country can achieve if the citizens and the government come together with a common goal in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation). Noting that only a handful of countries have developed their own vaccines so far, he said more than 180 countries are dependent on an extremely limited pool of producers and dozens of nations are still waiting for the supply of vaccines while India has crossed 100 crore doses.
Imagine the situation if India did not have its own vaccine, he said. He expressed hope that the success of the vaccination drive will further spur India’s youth, innovators and all levels of government to set new benchmarks of public service delivery which will be a model not only for our country, but also for the world.
When India started its vaccination programme, there were many people who doubted the capabilities of 130 crore Indians. Some said India would take 3-4 years. Some others said people will not come forward to get vaccinated. There were those who said there will be gross mismanagement and chaos in the vaccination process, he said. Some even said that India will not be able to manage supply chains, he added, asserting that like the Janta Curfew’ and subsequent lockdowns, people of India showed how spectacular the results can be, if they are made trusted partners.
Modi said people used to see governments as a roadblock to forward movement but his government has instead been an accelerator and enabler of progress. All ministries of the government came together to facilitate the vaccine makers and remove any bottlenecks as a result of our whole of Government’ approach, he said.
All these efforts, he said, were complemented by a robust tech platform in CoWIN. It ensured that the vaccine drive was equitable, scalable, trackable and transparent. This ensured that there was no scope for favouritism or jumping the queue. It also ensured that a poor worker could take first dose in his village and the second dose of the same vaccine in the city where he works, after the required time interval, he said, adding that there are hardly any examples of such efforts not only in India but also the world.
Our vaccination drive has yet again showed the power of this Team India’, the prime minister said, recalling his Independence Day speech in 2015, and asserted that India’s success in its vaccination drive has also demonstrated to the whole world that democracy can deliver.
