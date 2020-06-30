Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: PM to Address Nation Shortly After Meet on Covid-19 Vaccine Preparation

Event Highlights PM Modi Chairs High-level Meeting

Unlock 2.0 and India-China Standoff Likely on Agenda

PM Modi to Address the Nation at 4pm



Hours before the address, Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the planning and preparations for vaccination against Covid-19. In the meeting, the PM noted that vaccination of India’s vast and diverse population will need to factor in issues including those related to management of medical supply chains, prioritization of at-risk populations, coordination between different agencies involved in the process, as well as the role of private sector and civil society in this national endeavour.

यही सच्ची देश सेवा भी है और राष्ट्र भक्ती भी। pic.twitter.com/kQc2hgol0S — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 3:15 pm (IST) ‘Vaccination Need of the Hour’ | Prime Minister noted that vaccination of India’s vast and diverse population will need to factor in issues including those related to management of medical supply chains, prioritization of at-risk populations, coordination between different agencies involved in the process, as well as the role of private sector and civil society in this national endeavour. Jun 30, 2020 3:07 pm (IST) At the high-level meeting, the current status of Indian and global vaccine development efforts was also reviewed. Prime Minister Modi emphasized on India’s responsibility and commitment to the global community to play an enabling role in global vaccination efforts against Covid-19, news agency ANI reported. Jun 30, 2020 2:53 pm (IST) PM Modi Chairs High-level Meeting | Earlier today, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations being undertaken for vaccination against Covid-19 as and when a vaccine is available. The prime minister directed officials to evaluate various technology tools to ensure efficient and timely vaccination in due course of time. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations being undertaken for vaccination against #COVID19, as and when a vaccine is available. pic.twitter.com/HaAOIKX2wp — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 2:33 pm (IST) Centre Releases Unlock 2.0 Guidelines | Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address is likely to touch upon the Unlock 2.0 guidelines amid rising number of Covid-19 cases. Adopting a cautious approach, the Union government in its ‘Unlock Phase 2’ has refused to give further relaxations in major sectors that remain closed. Schools, colleges, educational institutions, cinemas, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, and even metro services will continue to remain shut until July 31, the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said. Similarly, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will continue to be disallowed. Read the full story here. Jun 30, 2020 2:21 pm (IST) ‘Curb Covid-19 Spread During 'Unlock' Period’: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki baat'| Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly programme 'Mann Ki baat' stressed on the need for carefulness to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the citizens to be more vigilant during the 'unlock' period. "During this unlock period, one will have to focus deeply on two points -- defeating corona and strengthening the economy and bolstering it,"said Modi. Jun 30, 2020 2:07 pm (IST) PM Modi's 6th Address Since Covid-19 Outbreak | Notably, this would be the prime minister's sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister had last addressed the nation on May 12 when he had announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore stimulus package to help boost the economy that was reemerging from the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. Jun 30, 2020 1:59 pm (IST) In his monthly "Mann ki Baat" address on Sunday, PM Modi had asserted that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh. “India knows how to maintain friendship but also look our enemy in the eye and retaliate if the need arises. Our brave soldiers have proved that they will not let any harm come on their motherland,” he said. Jun 30, 2020 1:54 pm (IST) Unlock 2.0 and India-China Standoff Likely on Agenda | PM Modi's address comes against the backdrop of the tense standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian army soldiers were martyred in clashes that broke out in Galwan Valley on June 15. PM Modi is also expected to speak on the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry on Monday night for "Unlock 2" which will come into effect from July 1. Jun 30, 2020 1:52 pm (IST) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm tomorrow," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet. Modi's address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian army personnel were killed in clashes on June 15 in Galwan Valley. Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 1:51 pm (IST) PM Modi to Address the Nation at 4 pm Today| Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4pm today. PM Modi's address comes amid the tense standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian army soldiers were martyred in clashes that broke out in Galwan Valley on June 15. Besides this, the prime minister is also expected to speak on the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry on Monday night for "Unlock 2" which will come into effect from July 1.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



India and China have been attempting to defuse the border row after 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. Sources peg the number of casualties on the Chinese side at 43. At present, the third round of Corps Commander-level talks between the two sides are on in Chushul on the Indian side.



As India deals with its neighbours one hand, the coronavirus pandemic on the other refuses to relent. With 18,522 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,66,840 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 16,893 with 418 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country will also be entering "Unlock 2" from July 1 for which guidelines were issued by the Union Home Ministry on Monday night, further easing the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus lockdown.



In his Mann ki Baat address, PM Modi had urged the people to be more vigilant in the unlock phase and take necessary precautions, stressing not doing so will put at risk their lives and those of others. In his recent interaction with chief ministers, Modi had urged them to think about phase 2 of unlocking to boost the economy hit by the pandemic and the lockdown.