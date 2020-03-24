Narendra Modi Speech on Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM to Address Nation on Covid-19 Measures at 8pm

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation.
With the lockdown hitting the Indian industry hard and causing job losses, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said an economic package to help tide over the crisis will be announced very soon. She said an announcement on the package would be made sooner than later.
Modi while interacting with senior journalists from the print media via video links said citizens need to be assured that the government is committed to countering the impact of COVID-19. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi said it is critical to improve social cohesion to safeguard national security. During the interaction, Modi emphasised the need to tackle the spread of pessimism, negativity and rumour-mongering.
"He underlined the importance of social distancing, asking media to generate awareness about its importance, inform people about the lockdown decision by states, and also highlight the impact of spread of the virus through inclusion of international data and case studies about other countries in the papers," said a statement issued by the PMO, adding Modi underlined that "it is imperative to keep the fighting spirit of the people up".
Two states - Punjab and Maharashtra - and a UT - Puducherry - have already declared curfew in their respective areas. States like Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday decided to expand the lockdown to cover all the districts.
