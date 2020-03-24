Narendra Modi Speech on Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM to Address Nation on Covid-19 Measures at 8pm

Event Highlights Task Force to Tackle Economic Distress

Read More Narendra Modi on Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8pm on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak on vital aspects related to the menace of COVID-19. Modi had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19, asking people to show their appreciation for medical and essential workers by clapping for them for five minutes at 5pm on Sunday from their balconies.More than 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday, with Modi saying it is imperative to keep the "fighting spirit" of the people up while tackling the spread of the virus. As 32 states and Union Territories imposed complete lockdown till March 31, the Centre asked them to clamp curfew wherever necessary in the wake of people defying lockdown orders . Mar 24, 2020 7:01 pm (IST) Prime Minister Modi has also been pitching for social distancing and urging people to stay at home whenever possible. Mar 24, 2020 6:59 pm (IST) The prime minister has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to deal with the virus outbreak. Mar 24, 2020 6:55 pm (IST) PM to Interact With People of Varanasi | PM Modi will interact with the people of his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi tomorrow in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. "I will interact with the people of my constituency of Varanasi on the situation arising out of coronavirus. You can join this conversation through video conferencing at 5 pm on March 25. If you have any suggestion or question, can share it by going to the comment section of the NaMo app," he tweeted. Mar 24, 2020 6:42 pm (IST) Task Force to Tackle Economic Distress | PM Modi, in his address to the nation on Thursday, announced the constitution of an economic response task force led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to look into the economic distress arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. "Keeping in mind the economic challenges arising out of the coronavirus epidemic, the government has decided to constitute a Covid-19 economic response task force led by the Finance Minister," he said. Modi said the task force will ensure that all steps are taken to reduce the economic difficulties and the measures are effectively implemented. Mar 24, 2020 6:34 pm (IST) People Take to Streets During Janata Curfew | In his previous address, the prime minister asked people to show their appreciation for medical and essential workers by clapping for them for five minutes at 5pm on Sunday from their balconies. Hundreds, however, ended up gathering in streets in several cities, beating plates and blowing conch shells, despite restrictions imposed in view of 'Janata Curfew' to arrest the spread of the virus. Mar 24, 2020 6:33 pm (IST) India Count at 519 | A total of 519 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31. Mar 24, 2020 6:32 pm (IST) PM's Call for 'Resolve and Retraint' | The prime minister had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19. In his last address on the virus outbreak, Modi had called for "resolve and restraint" to fight the disease. He had also announced setting up of a task force, to be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to look at measures to limit economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Modi has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to check the spread of the virus. Mar 24, 2020 6:32 pm (IST) PM Modi to Address Nation at 8 pm | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation, second time in a week, at 8 pm today on the coronavirus outbreak. "Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi tweeted. वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा।



