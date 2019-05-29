Narendra Modi Swearing-in Ceremony: Here's What's Cooking at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Including the Famed Dal Raisina

Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for a second term on May 30 at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony will also see President Ram Nath Kovind administer the oath of office and secrecy to Narendra Modi and other members of the Union Council of Ministers.Oath taking ceremonies are extravagant affairs and according to a report by Economic Times, following high tea, the guests will be served light dinner after the ceremony at 7 pm.Vegetarian dignitaries present at the event will see a wide range of options ranging from samosas to Rajbhog and lemon tarts.According to the ET times report, the dinner for the mega event will include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Furthermore, the President's kitchen has to keep in mind that a lot of visiting dignitaries are from countries who have a lighter palate and since the event itself will start at 7 pm, it might become a late meal for dignitaries from the east.The major highlight of the dinner, however, will be the signature ‘Dal Raisina’ that is already being cooked.The Dal Raisina was introduced by Machindra Kasture who became the first chef for the President of India in the Rashtrapati Bhavan after she was chosen by former President Pratibha Patil.Prior to that presidents used to bring in their own cooks.The Dal Raisina, a variant of maa ki daal, which Kasture had introduced to the Rashtrapati Bhavan kitchen, takes 48 hours to cook and the process of cooking it has started on Tuesday night itself.The swearing-in ceremony itself will be hosted at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This will be the fourth time a prime minister is taking oath at the forecourt instead of the Durbar Hall, which can only accommodate a far smaller gathering of about 500. Around 6,000 people are expected to be present at the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi.