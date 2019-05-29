Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Narendra Modi Swearing-in Ceremony: Here’s Who All Will be Attending

Several Opposition leaders have been invited for the ceremony, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao having accepted the invitation.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Narendra Modi Swearing-in Ceremony: Here’s Who All Will be Attending
File photo of Prime Minister -designate Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Narendra Modi is all set to take oath for his second term as Prime Minister on May 30 at 7pm following a thumping majority at the Lok Sabha Polls 2019. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 352 seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Narendra Modi’s swearing in ceremony will be attended by leaders of the BIMSTEC countries, keeping in line with the government’s "Neighbourhood First" policy.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation is a regional grouping of countries on the rim of the Bay of Bengal which includes Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

Chief Ministers and opposition leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has accepted the invitation. However, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not attend the swearing-in ceremony.

As for foreign leaders, Abdul Hamid, President of Bangladesh; Maithripala Sirisena, President of Sri Lanka; Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic; U Win Myint, President of Myanmar; Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius; KP Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal; Dr Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan and Grisada Boonrach, Special Envoy of Thailand have all accepted the invitation and will attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30.

Absent from the list is Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who will be on a three-nation foreign visit. She had missed Modi's swearing-in ceremony in 2014 as well.

Reports suggest superstar Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan are expected to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Bollywood may too make its presence felt.

Besides leaders from BIMSTEC countries and a host of celebrities and politicians, fifty-four special guests, have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers on Thursday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram