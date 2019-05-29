Narendra Modi Swearing-in Ceremony: Here’s Who All Will be Attending

Narendra Modi is all set to take oath for his second term as Prime Minister on May 30 at 7pm following a thumping majority at the Lok Sabha Polls 2019. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 352 seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha.President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Narendra Modi’s swearing in ceremony will be attended by leaders of the BIMSTEC countries, keeping in line with the government’s "Neighbourhood First" policy.The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation is a regional grouping of countries on the rim of the Bay of Bengal which includes Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.Chief Ministers and opposition leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has accepted the invitation. However, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not attend the swearing-in ceremony.As for foreign leaders, Abdul Hamid, President of Bangladesh; Maithripala Sirisena, President of Sri Lanka; Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic; U Win Myint, President of Myanmar; Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius; KP Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal; Dr Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan and Grisada Boonrach, Special Envoy of Thailand have all accepted the invitation and will attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30.Absent from the list is Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who will be on a three-nation foreign visit. She had missed Modi's swearing-in ceremony in 2014 as well.Reports suggest superstar Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan are expected to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Bollywood may too make its presence felt.Besides leaders from BIMSTEC countries and a host of celebrities and politicians, fifty-four special guests, have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers on Thursday.