Narendra Modi Swearing-in Ceremony: How is Oath of Office Different from Oath of Secrecy?
The Third Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides for administering the oaths of Office for all constitutional posts in the country.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Narendra Modi and his new Council of Ministers on May 30 will be sworn-in with President Ram Nath Kovind administering the oaths of Office and Secrecy in a glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Ministers in India including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers as well as state and union ministers are mandated by the Constitution to take the oath of secrecy in addition to the oath of office.
The Third Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides for administering the oaths of Office for all constitutional posts in the country. Article 75(4) of the Constitution in the Third Schedule provides that before a Minister enters upon his office, the President shall administer to him the oaths of office and of secrecy.
While the oath of office binds a minister to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India and discharge the duties to the best of his or her honesty and integrity for the welfare of the nation, the oath of secrecy mandates the candidate’s commitment to safeguard the official information and secrets under their office.
The Oath of office reads as follows
Form of oath of office for a Minister for the Union:-
"I, (name), do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, that I will faithfully and conscientiously discharge my duties as a Minister for the Union and that I will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will."
The oath of secrecy reads as follows
"I, (name) do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal to any person or persons any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to me as a Minister for the Union except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as such Minister."
