Narendra Modi Swearing-in Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

Narendra Modi will take oath as the prime minister for second consecutive term on May 30 at 7 pm. Under the administration of President Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi and other members of Union Council of Ministers will take the oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan.Narendra Modi is the first Bharatiya Janata Party leader to be elected for the second consecutive term. Even though Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also elected as a prime minister for two consecutive terms, but Vajpayee’s first term as prime minister lasted only for one year and seven months.The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with thumping majority of 353 seats out of the total 542 Lok Sabha seats, surpassing its 2014 tally of 336 seats. This is the third time in the Indian political history, when a prime minister retained power for a second term after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.Narendra Modi will be swearing-in as the prime minister of India for the second consecutive term. He will take the oath of office and secrecy under the administration of President of India, Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The ceremony will begin at 7 pm on May 30.People across India will be waiting to see Narendra Modi and his new cabinet ministers to take oath of office and secrecy on May 30 at 7 am. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. For online updates, readers can follow News18.com’s live blog that will provide its readers minute-by-minute updates. In addition to updates on swearing-in, News18.com will give information on the guest list and menu.Fifty four special guests, besides leaders from BIMSTEC countries and a host of celebrities and politicians, would be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers. Leaders from Bimstec countries as well as Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth have confirmed their participation at Thursday's event.