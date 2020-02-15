Narendra Modi to Launch 34 Projects Worth Rs 1,000 Crore During Varanasi Visit Tomorrow

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday to inaugurate several development projects, including flagging-off 'Mahakal Express', expected to link the holy cities of Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

Modi is expected to inaugurate 34 projects worth Rs 1,000 crore on the occasion. A 63-foot tall statue of Deendayal Upadhyay which was completed by more than 200 artisans, will also be inaugurated, said sources.

The development projects to be launched by Modi include the 74-bed Psychiatry Hospital at Benaras Hindu University; a 430-bed Super Speciality Hospital built at an estimated cost of Rs 164 crore, and a Centre for Vedic Research at BHU.

The 'Mahakal Express' which will be launched via a videocall, is to become the first overnight-journey private train in the country. It will connect the three 'Jyotirling' pilgrim centres from Varanasi to Ujjain and finally at Omkareshwar.

Modi will also lay the foundation for about 14 more projects to be carried out an approximate cost of Rs 200 crore.

“All preparations for the visit have been finalised. The PM is expected to dedicate projects worth 1,000 crore rupees to the country along with laying foundation for projects worth 200 crore rupees,” said Divisional Commissioner, Varanasi, Deepak Agarwal.

Modi will also inaugurate a two-day exhibition 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hastakala Sankul. He will interacting with with artisans and buyers from countries like US, Australia and England. He will also launch the Chowkaghat Lehartara bridge.

