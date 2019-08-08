Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: Polls to be Held in J&K Soon, Govt Will be Of the People, By the People and For the People

Event Highlights
The PM has also urged filmmakers and private sector to invest in Kashmir and provide employment opportunities to the youth of J&K.
PM Modi says removal of Article 370 will be followed by "good governance".
मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर की जनता, Good Governance और पारदर्शिता के वातावरण में, नए उत्साह के साथ अपने लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करेगी: PM
"As the panchayat elections were conducted with transparency, so will the assembly elections," PM Modi says assuring fair eelctions."I would also urge the Governor to form Block Development Council, which has been pending for the last two to three decades, should also be completed at the earliest," he says.
PM Modi Says Kashmir Will Remain Under Centre's Rule for a Stipulated Period | "After a lot of thought, we have decided to keep Jammu and Kashmir under the Centre's rule for a stipulated period of time. The reason is important to understand. Ever since Governor rule has been implemented there, good governance and development has been seen on the ground. The schemes that were once only on paper, have now been implemented," he says.
Modi Assures Employment to the Youth of J&K | Assuring employment to the youth of J&K, PM Modi says all financial posts will be filled. "This will provide jobs to the youth along with the Centre's PSUs and bigger private companies will be encouraged to provide jobs," he says, adding Army and other defence forces will see rallies for recruitment. "Paradhan Mantri Scholarship Yojana will be further widened so that more and more students get the benefits," he says.
PM Modi Says Dalits in Kashmir Could Not Benefit from Reservation Due to Article 370 | "In other states, Dalits have a law to protect them from exploitation but not in Kashmir. For minorities in other states, there is a law but not in Kashmir. There is minimum wage law for workers in other states but was only on paper in Jammu and Kashmir. There is reservation for SC/ST in other states, but not in Kashmir," he says.
PM Modi Says Children from J&K Could Not Benefit from Right to Education | "Children in other states have the right to education but those in Jammu and Kashmir remained away from. What is their mistake? Women in other states enjoy rights that women in this part of the country do not get. Safai karmachari Act is implemented in all parts of the country. However, in Kashmir there is no such law," he says.
PM Modi Says Article 370 Did Not Contribute to The Betterment of Kashmir | "Any govt in our country is supposed to create laws for the benefit of the country. This is the normal procedure. Law making involves discussions inside and outside Parliament. This process helps betterment of the entire nation. However, nobody can imagine that even after this procedure, a law is made and that is not implemented in one part of the nation," he says.
Pakistan Used Article 370 for Anti-national Sentiments: PM | PM says Article 370 only encouraged terrorism, sluggish development, family based politics and corruption. "Both these articles were used to encourage anti-national sentiments by Pakistan. Because of this 42,000 innocent people had to die," PM says, adding it hurdled the pace of development in J&K.
PM Narendra Modi Says Situation in Kashmir Had Been Normalised Due to Article 370 | "In due course of time some things are normalised to the extent that we accept them. We start believing that nothing will change. So was the case with Article 370. Because of this, the disadvantages that people of J&K and Ladakh were facing had stopped being discussed," he says.
"There was no discussion about the loss of our brothers and sisters in J&K and Ladakh. Surprisingly, if we talk to anyone, no one could even tell what was the benefit of Article 370 in the lives of the people of J&K," Pm says. He said nobody was ever able to tell what advantages did Article 370 provide to people of the state.
PM @narendramodi addresses the nation.
As India on Monday revoked Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8 pm today.
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.
Over 500 important political workers and leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre decided to revoke provisions of Article 370 and divide the state to two union territories, news agency PTI has reported.
Activists across the political spectrum have been detained in Srinagar as well as other parts of the valley, they said.
According to latest reports, about 560 such workers have been lodged in makeshift detention centres in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar and other such centres in Baramulla and Gurez.
Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah of the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP have been detained at Hari Niwas on Gupkar road.
Amid the restrictions in place in the city, one person was killed in Noorbagh locality. A group of youngsters had gathered in the area and they were chased by CRPF personnel because of confusion over curfew, they said.
One of the youths jumped into the Jhelum river to escape the wrath of the heavily-armed paramilitary forces, but drowned. There was a protest in the locality but it ended after a cane charging in which six people were injured, they said.
The officials said curfew has not been declared, but authorities have ordered strict implementation of Section 144 of the CrPC which prohibits assembly of over five people in an area.
There are reports of other such clashes from across the valley but details are still not known because of the clampdown on communication links, they said.
Visuals of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval having lunch with locals, with closed shops in the backdrop, at an undisclosed locality were circulated in the media. He was heard saying in the video that once the new administration is set up, things will change.
Dressed in a green sleeveless bomber jacket and khaki and blue formals, he was also seen addressing personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Army separately, telling them about their successes in disturbed areas.
Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two union territories.
The resolution was adopted by Lok Sabha with 351 members voting in its support and 72 against it, while one member abstained.
The bill to create two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- was passed by 370 votes in favour and 70 against. Modi was present in the House. The resolution and the bill were approved by Rajya Sabha on Monday.
