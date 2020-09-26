Narendra Modi UN Address LIVE Updates: PM to Highlight India's Role as 'Pharmacy to World', Seek Greater Say in Peacekeeping Missions





The UN General Assembly this year is largely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Majority of world leaders are delivering pre-recorded speeches at the summit in New York. Some of the priority issues for India at the ongoing 75th session of UN General Assembly will be to push for strengthening global action against terrorism.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, on September 27, 2019. (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)



Sources said that in his 21-minute speech, Modi will pitch for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of terror entities and individuals by the UN sanction committees. Being one of the largest troops contributing nations to the UN, India will also seek to engage intensively in finalising of mandates for the UN peacekeeping mission.



Sources said continuing with active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change will be another priority for India. India will also highlight its role as a "pharmacy to the world" while elaborating on its contribution to global cooperation against Covid-19 by aiding more than 150 countries, sources said.



India's role as a South-South development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN development partnership fund will also be explained at the summit.



Modi’s recorded speech at the UN follows India’s strong rebuttal to Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s speech at the forum on Friday. Khan had spoken about India's internal affairs, including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, during his pre-recorded video statement. First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Mijito Vinito, walked out when Khan started his "diatribe" about India.



Later, Vinito delivered a scathing response to Khan’s "incessant rant" and "venom", saying the "only crowning glory" that Pakistan has to show to the world for the last seven decades is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism and clandestine nuclear trade.



"This august forum witnessed a new low on its 75th anniversary. The leader of Pakistan today called for those who incite hate and violence to be outlawed. But as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself?" Vinito said, making India's Right of Reply.