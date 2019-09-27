Narendra Modi UNGA Speech LIVE Updates: PM Likely to Skip Pakistan Mention, Focus on Development

Event Highlights Pak PM Imran Khan to Address UNGA

The speech will cap an eventful week for Prime Minister Modi in the United States, during which he held a number of bilateral meetings with top world leaders like US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Narendra Modi UNGA Speech LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday in New York a short while before his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. The speech comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, but PM Modi is unlikely to mention Pakistan in his speech and will resolutely focus on issues such as development, security, counter terrorism and climate change. Sep 27, 2019 6:31 pm (IST) Tensions Flaring up Between India and Pakistan in New York | On Thursday, tensions between India and Pakistan flared-up once again after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boycotted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's opening statement at the meeting of the SAARC Council of Foreign Ministers, saying his country will not engage with India "until and unless" it lifts the "siege" in Kashmir. Read the full copy. Sep 27, 2019 6:18 pm (IST) When Will PM Modi Address the UN General Assembly? | PM Modi has been listed as the fourth speaker, who will address the UNGA today. The proceedings are slated to begin at 9 am local time in New York (6.30 pm IST) and Modi's turn to speak is likely to come between 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Pakistan PM Imran Khan is expected to speak after Modi. Sep 27, 2019 6:12 pm (IST) What is The Theme of This Year's UN General Assembly? | "Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion" is this year's theme at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Sep 27, 2019 6:10 pm (IST) What Will PM Modi Discuss During His Address to The UN General Assembly? | Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the Prime Minister "will focus on what the high-level segment of the UNGA is meant to focus on which is - as an important economy, as an important country, as a responsible member of the UN - PM will flag what we are doing for development, for security, for peace and our expectations and aspirations of other countries". Sep 27, 2019 6:06 pm (IST) Pakistan PM Imran Khan to Address UN General Assembly after PM Modi | Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the UN General Assembly today. Khan has said that he will "forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before" in his address at the UNGA session. Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

Though Modi launched a veiled attack on Pakistan while sharing the stage with Trump at the “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston on Sunday, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said he will focus today on what the high-level segment of the UNGA is meant to focus on – “what we are doing for development, for security, for peace and our expectations and aspirations of other countries."



The Prime Minister is likely to address the General Assembly in Hindi. "Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion" is this year's theme at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.



Since its participation as a founding member of the UN in 1945, India has shown unwavering commitment to multilateralism to advance peace and security and promote broad-based inclusive economic growth and development in the world, the prime minister said last week in his departure statement.



"There are many pressing challenges for the international community -- a still fragile global economy, turbulence and tension in many parts of the world, growth and spread of terrorism, climate change and the endemic global challenge of poverty.



"They require stronger global commitment and concerted multilateral action. I will reiterate our commitment to reformed multilateralism, which is responsive, effective and inclusive, and in which India plays her due role," Modi had said in his departure statement last week.



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the UN General Assembly on Friday. While Modi is the fourth speaker for the day, Khan is the seventh. Khan has said that he will "forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before" in his address at the UNGA session.



Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".



"If they (Pakistan) wish to dwell on this issue in the speech by their Prime Minister, they are welcome to do so," Gokhale had said. "Article 370 is an internal issue, there will be no discussion on it in the UN, we will have no discussion on it," he said last week in response to a question.