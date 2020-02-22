Modi Unlikely to Accompany Donald Trump & Family to Taj Mahal on Monday, Say Sources
Sources said there are no official engagements in Agra to accord US President Donald Trump and his family the opportunity to view the Taj Mahal at leisure.
US President Donald Trump with Barron (C), wife Melania, son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump. (File/Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to accompany US President Donald Trump and his family members during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday, official sources said.
The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad at around noon on February 24 for a less that 36-hour visit to India. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including First Lady Melania Trump, the President's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top US officials.
After attending an event at Ahmedabad, the Trumps will travel to Agra on Monday afternoon to visit the Taj Mahal before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.
When asked about reports that Modi may accompany Trump to Agra, official sources said there was no such plan.
They said the visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra by the US President and his family members will afford them the opportunity to view the historical monument suitably. Therefore, no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there, the sources said.
Modi will be in Ahmedabad on Monday where a public reception will be accorded to the US President and the First Lady. The Prime Minister will also be present for the Delhi leg of the visit where official engagements are envisaged on February 25, the sources said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhoot Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Film Can Make You Spill Your Popcorn
- A Wall, Whiter Taj and Stink-free Yamuna: The Many Ways India is 'Cleaning Up' to Welcome Trump
- Anushka Sharma Serves Icy Elsa Vibes in Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Photoshoot
- Mentally Unsound Man Poses as Doctor, Prescribes Medicines to Patients in Madhya Pradesh
- Brisbane Student Offers Rs 950 to Kill Cockroach in His Room, Are You up for It?