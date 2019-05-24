Narendra Modi Victory LIVE: After Painting India Saffron, Top BJP Leaders Gear Up for Second Term

Despite Controversial Remarks, Pragya Thakur Wins Bhopal | With election counting now approaching the final rounds, BJP candidate Pragya Thakur’s pitch for Hindutva seems to have triumphed over former chief minister and Congress candidate from Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh. In her brief interaction with mediapersons, Thakur said she was happy that people had shown faith in her. “I thank the people for reposing trust in me. It will be a victory of dharma over adharma.” Click here to read more.
Event Highlights
Several global leaders congratulated PM Modi on the massive win. Among them was US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who vowed to work with him to bolster the bilateral ties. Modi thanked the people of Varanasi for helping him retain the seat by a margin of over 4.79 lakh votes. In a tweet, he said, the people of Kashi are "remarkable".
Rajinikanth, Dharmendra Congratulate BJP, Narendra Modi | Bollywood celebrities including Asha Bhosle, Rajinikanth, Dharmendra and Ekta Kapoor have congratulated the ruling BJP for the Lok Sabha Polls result after current trends indicate a clean sweep for the party for a second consecutive term. This year, actors like Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar, Shatrughan Sinha and Prakash Raj among others contested polls. While Sunny, a BJP candidate from Gurdaspur is leading by over 82,000 votes, Urmila is trailing against BJP's Gopal Shetty in Mumbai North. Click here to read more.
US President Donald Trump congratulated PM Modi on landslide victory. "Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm," Trump said.
Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019
Security Beefed Up for Modi Biopic Actor | Vivek Oberoi, who is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film PM Narendra Modi, reportedly received death threats, following which he has been provided police protection. According to a report, the actor was threatened by Naxalites. As a result, the security around him had to be beefed up on Thursday during a special screening of the Omung Kumar directorial. As of now, the Omkara actor has been given police assistance for 24 hours.
What Top Newspapers Say About Modi | As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah expressed their gratitude to voters and vowed to devote “every moment” for the people of India, this is how newspapers captured the historic victory and the man of the moment, PM Modi — Read the coverage here.
Modi's Mother Greets BJP Supporters | With the BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother Hiraben greeted the party supporters, who gathered outside her house in Kudasan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar. Modi, who contested from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, established a considerable lead over his rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Shalini Yadav. As the trends suggested that the BJP and Modi were headed for a resounding victory, supporters gathered outside Hiraben's house on Thursday afternoon. They also raised slogans in support of Narendra Modi. Hiraben, who lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi, came outside the house and greeted the supporters for a couple of minutes before going back inside. Whenever the prime minister visits Gujarat, he makes it a point to meet his mother.
CLICK TO READ | NaMo Resonates Across India Again as Wave 2.0 Breaches Caste, Class Barriers
The enormity of the Modi victory can be encapsulated in one simple statistic: BJP's provisional voteshare as per the current trends stands at 48%. In other words, every second Indian who voted chose Modi as PM.
Amit Shah Calls Modi Most Popular Leader | BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the world's "most popular" leader and credited him for BJP’s spectacular victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing party workers here at the BJP headquarters, Shah also hit out at the opposition, saying the mandate has buried the politics of casteism, dynasty and appeasement and is "a victory for nationalism". "Modiji is the 'mahanayak' of the BJP's grand victory. The BJP's victory is the most historical after independence. This is a victory for every worker of the party. This is a victory of the BJP government's policy of ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’ and, of course, it is a victory of Modiji’s popularity," Shah said amid chants of "Modi-Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".
Modi, Only Leader After India to Win Polls on His Own | Narendra Modi's Olympian victory is deserving of the headline 'citius, altius, fortius' (faster, higher, stronger). He is the first Indian Prime Minister since Indira Gandhi to carry an election entirely on his own and win a second consecutive majority. The Indian voter has opted for stability and continuity and most of all, for Modi. It's TsuNaMo 2.0. The invisible, silent, all-pervasive Modi wave engulfed the Hindi heartland, the West, East and South. Read here more.
Will Rahul Gandhi Resign? | Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered to resign from his post after the party was once again routed at the hands of Narendra Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, sources told News18. However, erstwhile Congress supremo and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi turned down the offer. Sources told News18 that the matter will be taken up by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in its next meeting, scheduled some time later this week. Click here to read more.
Amit Shah Gets Record Votes | BJP president Amit Shah was Thursday night declared elected from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 5.57 lakh votes against his nearest Congress rival C J Chavda. Shah polled 8.94 lakh votes, while Chavda secured 3.37 lakh votes. Amit Shah has been declared elected, returning officer and Gandhinagar district collector S K Langa announced at the counting centre. In the 2014 general elections, BJP veteran L K Advani, 91, had won the seat.
Smriti Irani Defeats Rahul Gandhi in Amethi | BJP candidate Smriti Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his bastion of Amethi by a margin of over 55,000 votes, in a major setback for the grand old party. According to the Election Commission website, Irani polled 4,68,514 votes while Gandhi secured 4,13,394 votes. The victory margin for Irani is 55,120 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had defeated Irani by 1,07,903 votes.
Modi Thanks Varanasi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Varanasi as he retained the seat by a margin of over 4.79 lakh votes. In a tweet, he said, the people of Kashi are "remarkable". "When I had gone to Kashi to file my nomination papers, they confidently said that they would manage the entire campaign without me having to come back even once and manage they did! I bow to the citizens of Kashi. Looking forward to serving them," Modi said. He won the seat by a margin of 4,79,505 votes, defeating his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party, according to the Election Commission's website.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday promised to devote "every moment" of his time and "every fibre" of his being for the people of India and said the country will now have only two castes -- the poor and those who want to alleviate poverty. In a rousing speech at the party headquarters in New Delhi to celebrate the BJP's spectacular victory, Modi told cheering supporters that the election has thrown up a mandate to build a new India. "People are chanting Modi, Modi. But this is not a victory of Modi, it is the victory of people who are desperate for honesty in the system.
BJP workers welcome PM Narendra Modi as he, along with BJP President Amit Shah, arrives at the party headquarters to celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
In a rousing speech at the party headquarters in New Delhi to celebrate the BJP's spectacular victory, Modi told cheering supporters that the election has thrown up a mandate to build a new India.
"People are chanting Modi, Modi. But this is not a victory of Modi, it is the victory of people who are desperate for honesty in the system. "It is not Modi's victory, but a win of people's hope and aspirations," Modi said.
Striking a conciliatory political tone, he also reached out to his rivals, urging everyone to put the rancour of the bitter and often nasty campaign behind them. What's past is past, he said. "We have to move ahead. We have to take everyone with us, even our opponents. We have to work for the benefit of the country," he said. "You have filled this fakir's bag with a lot of hope. All your hopes, dreams, ambitions are dependent on it," he said.
This is the victory of toiling farmers who struggle to feed the nation, this is the victory of those who now live in proper houses, this is the victory of the middle class which follows the rules, pays taxes, but wondered if his taxes were being used for the benefit of the country, he said.
In the last five years, people have realised that the money they are contributing in taxes has been put to nation-building, he said. Addressing the countrymen directly, Modi said he will not do anything with bad intention, even though, he added, he may at times commit a mistake on job. "I will not do anything for myself," he said, signalling the noisy crowd to keep quiet and then added, "I will devote every moment of my time and every fibre of my being for my countrymen."
"Whenever you judge me, judge me on these three parameters. If I fall short on these, curse me. But I assure my countrymen that what I have said in public I will do my best to fulfil," he said.
Values and spirit of democracy and the Constitution enjoin his government to take everyone along as the country is run with consensus, he said. In a jibe at BJP's rivals, who are seen as the secular counter to the saffron party's Hindutva agenda, he said people who used to proudly wear a "fake tag" of secularism did not talk about it at all.
"The opposition did not dare to mislead the country while wearing the false mask of secularism. The opposition did not accuse us of raising prices. All previous elections were fought on corruption issues. This was the first one in which any political party could not level even one charge of corruption," he said.
People in the 2019 elections have put forth a new narrative, he said, adding that only two "castes" will remain in the country; the poor and those contributing to alleviating poverty. Voters have dealt a huge blow to the parties doing politics in the names of castes, he said.
The prime minister said the verdict has vindicated his view that it was not parties but people who fought this election. Modi also drew a Mahabharat war parallel with the elections. Krishna was asked after the war which side he supported and he answered that he stood for Hastinapur, and people have spoken in the elections that they stood for India, the prime minister said. "We were not disappointed when we won only two seats (in 1984). We will not leave our humility, ideals and values when we have come back to power," Modi said.
