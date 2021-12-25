Live now
Narendra Modi’s Address LIVE Updates: India will start vaccinating children between the ages of 15 and 18 from January 3 next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in a sudden address to the nation amid the rising cases of Omicron in the country. Healthcare and frontline workers will be provided with “precautionary doses” from January 10 next year, he added. People above 60 years of age who have Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray welcomed PM Modi’s announcement for vaccination of those between 15 and 18 years and precaution dose for healthcare workers. Uddhav Thackeray said, “Aaditya Thackeray had demanded vaccines for children in a letter he had written to the Centre.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Christmas and announced India will soon launch a nasal vaccine against Covid-19. “Today, many countries are facing the threat of Omicron. In India too, many people have been found to be infected with Omicron. I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Masks and washing hands occasionally, remember these things,” he added. READ MORE
PM Modi said that the vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022. READ MORE
15 साल से 18 साल की आयु के बीच के जो बच्चे हैं, अब उनके लिए देश में वैक्सीनेशन प्रारंभ होगा।
2022 में, 3 जनवरी को, सोमवार के दिन से इसकी शुरुआत की जाएगी: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2021
Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s speech:
-Youngsters of 15-18 age group will get vaccine. The vaccination of the age group Will aid their education. -PM Modi has announced precaution dose for frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens with comorbdities. -The precaution dose will strengthen confidence of healthcare and frontline workers. -He also cautioned the public on Omicron without the need for panic.
PM Narendra Modi has announced precaution doses for healthcare and frontline workers; and those with comorbidities above the age of 60 from January 10, 2022. The vaccination for 15-18 year old kids will start from January 3, 2022.
15-18 years of children will now get vaccine. From January 3, the vaccination will start for children: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Modi said Coronavirus hasn’t gone anywhere. Indian Scientists have kept a close watch on Omicron, he said.
India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU and non-ICU beds. We have more than 3,000 working PSA oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation: PM Narendra Modi
More than 61 percent of the adult population is vaccinated with double dose while Nearly 90 percent Adult population have got first dose of vaccine: PM Modi
“Today we have 18 lakhs beds and 5 lakhs oxygen supported beds. Today more than 3000 PSA Oxygen plants are functional,” PM Modi said.
भारत में भी कई लोगों के ओमीक्रॉन से संक्रमित होने का पता चला है।
मैं आप सभी से आग्रह करूंगा कि panic नहीं करें सावधान और सतर्क रहें।
मास्क और हाथों को थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर पर धुलना, इन बातों को याद रखें: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2021
We are going to enter into 2022 in a week. Today many countries are facing threat of Omicron: PM Narendra Modi
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.
आज हम सभी के श्रद्धेय अटल जी की जन्म जयंती भी है।
अटल जी का कच्छ से विशेष स्नेह था।
भूकंप के बाद यहां हुए विकास कार्यों में अटल जी और उनकी सरकार कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़ी रही थी: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2021
In about 15 minutes, PM @narendramodi will address the nation.
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2021
Thw announcement comes amid a steady rise in the cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19. The news also comes as the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) on Saturday gave Bharat Biotech approval for emergency use authorisation of Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine for children in the 12-18 years age group, according to reports. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had in October recommended DGCI to grant emergency use to Covaxin for children.
Covaxin is now the second vaccine cleared for use for children in India. In August, Zydus Cadila’s three-dose DNA jab was allowed to be used on adults and children over the age of 12. Covaxin will be administered in children in two doses, with a gap of 28 days between the first and second doses. The gap and dosage of vaccine for adults and children will be the same according to the trial data submitted to the government.
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw called the announcement “extremely important” and said it is a huge relief for parents and schools. “There is enough data showing that children are catching Covid… parents are anxious. Giving vaccines to children will be very useful,” she said.
Bharat Biotech had submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 years age group for Covaxin (BBV152) to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in October. The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and SEC and have provided their positive recommendations, the vaccine maker had said in a statement.
Multi-disciplinary central teams have been deployed in 10 states which are reporting either an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or a slow vaccination pace, according to a Union Health Ministry office memorandum. As per the document, these 10 states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.
“In view of rapid surge in cases and deaths because of COVID-19, as reported by various news channels, the state governments, and noted in internal reviews, it has been seen that the number of Omicron cases has emerged in some states. “It has also been observed that the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in these states is less than the national average. In wake of this situation, a decision has been taken to deploy multi-disciplinary central teams to 10 identified states some of which are either reporting increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or slow vaccination pace (list enclosed), to aid the efforts of the state and district administration for management of COVID-19,” the memorandum stated.
These teams will be stationed in the states for three to five days, and they will work along with the state health authorities, it said. The teams will specifically look into areas of contact-tracing, including surveillance and containment operations, and COVID-19 testing, including sending of adequate samples from clusters to the INSACOG network for genome sequencing, the memo stated.
They will also look into enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics, including ambulances, ventilators, and medical oxygen, and the COVID-19 vaccination progress. The state-level central teams will assess the situation, suggest remedial actions and submit a report every evening by 7 pm on public health activities being undertaken, besides submitting the same to the state governments, the memo stated.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.