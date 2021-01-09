Narendra Singh Tomar Hopeful of Solution in 9th Round of Talks Between Farmers, Govt

The eight round of talks between the farmers' leaders and the government remained inconclusive, however, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is hopeful of a solution in the ninth round of talks.

The next round of meeting with the farmers' organisations is scheduled for January 15.

On question regarding solution to the farmers' protest, Tomar told IANS, "I hope that there will be an alternative and we will move towards a solution."

However, the farmers' organisations are adamant over withdrawal of the three laws.

Addressing reporters here after the meeting, Tomar said, "The meeting on Friday remained inconclusive. The government has been constantly urging the farmers' organisations to tell us about apprehensions rather than demanding withdrawal of laws. The government is ready to amend the laws but withdrawal is not an option. We have decided to meet again on January 15."

Tomar was accompanied by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash.