'Nari Shakti': PM Modi Hails Capt Shiva Chauhan, Ist Woman Army Officer Operationally Deployed in Siachen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Captain Shiva Chauhan, Indian Army’s first woman officer to get operationally deployed in Siachen Glacier at a frontline post.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote that this would make every Indian proud, adding that Captain Chauhan is exemplifying the spirit of India’s “Nari Shakti”.

This will make every Indian proud, illustrating the spirit of India's Nari Shakti. https://t.co/rPJ07EyMvS— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2023

On Monday, the officer was posted at the Kumar post, located at an altitude of around 15,600 feet in Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield. The posting is a three-month stint, which came after rigorous training, Army officials said.

This is the first operational deployment of a woman Army officer in Siachen, which is at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range and is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

A civil engineering graduate, Captain Chouhan hails from Rajasthan and is a Bengal Sapper Officer. She lost her father at the young age of 11 years and her mother took care of her studies. From her childhood, she was motivated to join the Indian Armed Forces and showcased unparalleled zeal during training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai and was commissioned into the Engineer Regiment in May 2021.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday conveyed his best wishes to Capt Chauhan and said he was happy to see more women joining the armed forces and take every challenge in stride.

“Excellent news! I am extremely happy to see more women joining the Armed Forces and take every challenge in stride. It is an encouraging sign. My best wishes to Capt Shiva Chauhan," he tweeted.

In the past, women officers have been posted to Siachen base camp which is at about 9,000 ft as part of their regular postings along with the unit. “It was a proud moment for Indian Army when Capt Shiva Chouhan became the first woman officer to get operationally deployed at the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen, after a month’s arduous training at Siachen Battle School along with other personnel,” the Army said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

