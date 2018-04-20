Naroda-Patiya Riot Case LIVE: Gujarat High Court Likely to Pronounce Crucial Verdict Today





Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you live updates:

Read More The Gujarat High Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on appeals in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riot case today. A division bench of justices Harsha Devani and AS Supehiya had reserved the order last August after the hearing concluded. In August 2012, a special court for SIT cases had sentenced 32 people, including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, to life imprisonment. Kodnani was sentenced to 28 years of imprisonment. Another high-profile accused, former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, was given life imprisonment till death. Seven accused were given enhanced life imprisonment of 21 years, which they will serve after undergoing 10 years' imprisonment under IPC section 326 (causing grievous hurt). Remaining accused were given simple life imprisonment (14 years). The trial court also acquitted 29 other accused for want of evidence. While the convicts challenged the lower court's order in the high court, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appealed against the acquittal of 29 people.Stay tuned asbrings you live updates: Apr 20, 2018 10:26 am (IST) Deposing in the court of Justice PD Desai, BJP president Amit Shah stated that Naroda Patiya case key accused Maya Kodnani was with him in the Assembly and later at the Civil Hospital at Sola where the bodies of the Godhra train victims were brought. Shah said he had gone to the Sola Civil Hospital since it fell under his constituency. Speaking in defence of the former minister, Amit Shah submitted to the court in Gujarati: "Mayaben Kodnani was not at Naroda Gam but at the State Assembly at 8.30 am. From 9.30 a.m. to 9.45 a.m., I was at the Civil Hospital and I met Maya Kodnani there." He added that Kodnani was consoling families of those killed in the Godhra attack when he reached there. Apr 20, 2018 10:25 am (IST) BJP president Amit Shah had, last year in September, appeared before a special Sessions Court in Ahmedabad for the Naroda Patiya case. Amit Shah was summoned by the court after key accused Maya Kodnani claimed that she could not get the BJP chief to depose as a witness in her favour despite repeated attempts. Kodnani submitted that she was unable to find Amit Shah or his address to issue the summons. Shah, during his deposition, went on to say that Kodnani was with him when the crime took place. Apr 20, 2018 9:53 am (IST) Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear Lt Col Purohit's plea challenging the sanction of prosecution under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Apr 20, 2018 9:50 am (IST) During the course of hearing, the high court judges had visited the site of the incident in Naroda Patiya area here — where 97 people from the Muslim community had been killed — to understand its topography. Naroda Patiya riot is one of the worst incidents which followed the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, in which 59 kar sevaks were killed. Kodnani is currently out on bail. The trial court had held that she was the mastermind of the violence in Naroda area. A number of high court judges including justices Akil Kureshi, M R Shah, K S Jhaveri, G B Shah, Sonia Gokani and R H Shukla recused themselves from the case during the hearing on appeals. Apr 20, 2018 9:49 am (IST) Seven accused were given enhanced life imprisonment of 21 years in the Naroda Patiya case, which they will serve after undergoing 10 years' imprisonment under IPC section 326 (causing grievous hurt). Remaining accused were given simple life imprisonment (14 years). The trial court also acquitted 29 other accused for want of evidence. While the convicts challenged the lower court's order in the high court, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appealed against the acquittal of 29 people. Apr 20, 2018 9:48 am (IST) The Gujarat High Court will pronounce its verdict on appeals in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riot case today. A division bench of justices Harsha Devani and A S Supehiya had reserved the order last August after the hearing concluded. In August 2012, a special court for SIT cases had sentenced 32 people, including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, to life imprisonment. Kodnani was sentenced to 28 years of imprisonment. Another high-profile accused, former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, was given life imprisonment till death.

Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani was sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riot case. (Reuters)

The Gujarat High Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on appeals in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riot case today. A division bench of justices Harsha Devani and AS Supehiya had reserved the order last August after the hearing concluded. In August 2012, a special court for SIT cases had sentenced 32 people, including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, to life imprisonment. Kodnani was sentenced to 28 years of imprisonment. Another high-profile accused, former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, was given life imprisonment till death. Seven accused were given enhanced life imprisonment of 21 years, which they will serve after undergoing 10 years' imprisonment under IPC section 326 (causing grievous hurt). Remaining accused were given simple life imprisonment (14 years). The trial court also acquitted 29 other accused for want of evidence. While the convicts challenged the lower court's order in the high court, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appealed against the acquittal of 29 people.



Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you live updates:



During the course of hearing, the high court judges had visited the site of the incident in Naroda Patiya area — where 97 people from the Muslim community had been killed — to understand its topography.



Naroda Patiya riot is one of the worst incidents which followed the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, in which 59 kar sevaks were killed.



Kodnani is currently out on bail. The trial court had held that she was the mastermind of the violence in Naroda area.

A number of high court judges, including justices Akil Kureshi, MR Shah, KS Jhaveri, GB Shah, Sonia Gokani and RH Shukla recused themselves from the case during the hearing on appeals.

