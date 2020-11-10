Narpatganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

Narpatganj (नरपतगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Araria district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Araria. Narpatganj is part of 9. Araria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.18%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.53%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,16,298 eligible electors, of which 1,66,695 were male, 1,49,265 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,81,739 eligible electors, of which 1,50,668 were male, 1,31,062 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,37,915 eligible electors, of which 1,26,388 were male, 1,11,527 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Narpatganj in 2015 was 117. In 2010, there were 60.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Anil Kumar Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Janardan Yadav of BJP by a margin of 25,951 votes which was 14.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 51.32% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Devanti Yadav of BJP won in this seat defeating Anil Kumar Yadav of RJD by a margin of 6,937 votes which was 4.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.99% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 46. Narpatganj Assembly segment of Araria Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh won the Araria Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Araria Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Narpatganj are: Anil Kumar Yadav (RJD), Chandresh Kumar (NCP), Jai Prakash Yadav (BJP), Anant Kumar Ray (BMP), Gunja Devi (SHS), Nishant Kr Jha (PP), Pappu Kumar Singh (RJLPS), Prince Victor (JAP), Md. Mukhtar Alam (BJJND), Mohammad Abubakar (AIMF), Raj Kumar Rishidev (AADP), Lochan Kamet (BLRP), Sadhan Kumar Yadav (JDPD), Hadis (AIMIM), Harun (JDR), Akhilesh Kumar (IND), Alok Kumar (IND), Nand Lal Paswan (IND), Prasenjeet Krishna (IND), Shashi Bhushan Yadav (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.09%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 62.45%, while it was 62.67% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 296 polling stations in 46. Narpatganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 239. In 2010 there were 221 polling stations.

Extent:

46. Narpatganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Araria district of Bihar: Community Development Block Narpatganj; Gram Panchayats Bhargama, Jainagar, Khajuri, Kushmaul, Manullahpatti, Paikpar, Raghunathpur North, Raghunathpur South, Rampur Aadi, Shankarpur, Simarbani, Sirsiya Hanumanganj and Sirsiya Kala of Bhargama Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Araria.

Narpatganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Narpatganj is 569.84 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Narpatganj is: 26°18'21.6"N 87°08'27.2"E.

